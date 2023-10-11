Nature Pearls Pvt. Ltd. Honored with Fair Trade Global Award 2023 for Pioneering Organic Farming in India

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], October 11: Nature Pearls Pvt Ltd, a leading organic food company, dedicated to promoting sustainable agricultural practices, has been recognized and honored with the prestigious Fair Trade Global Award 2023 for its outstanding contribution to organic farming in India.

The Fair Trade Global Award is a testament to Nature Pearls' unwavering commitment to fostering a sustainable and ethical agricultural ecosystem. Through their pioneering efforts in the field of organic farming, Nature Pearls has made substantial strides towards ensuring a healthier environment and promoting sustainable livelihoods for farmers.

The Fairtrade Business Summit three-day program is envisioned to showcase the impact that can be created when farmers and workers collaborate with businesses around the world. The Fairtrade Summit will bring together Fairtrade farmers and workers, like-minded businesses focused on having a positive impact on their supply chains, and policymakers, including government and civil societies

"We are deeply honored to receive the Fair Trade Global Award 2023. This recognition validates our dedication to promoting sustainable agricultural practices and highlights the importance of organic farming for a healthier planet," said, Mr. Ajay Katiyal, CEO, Nature Pearl Pvt. Ltd.

Nature Pearls Pvt Ltd has been at the forefront of driving the adoption of organic farming practices in India, focusing on preserving soil health, reducing chemical inputs, and promoting biodiversity. Their initiatives empower farmers to embrace sustainable farming techniques, leading to improved crop yields, enhanced soil fertility, and reduced environmental impact.

This accolade reinforces Nature Pearls' commitment to fostering a sustainable future through responsible agricultural practices. The company remains dedicated to advancing organic farming and driving positive change within the farming community in India and beyond.

Founded in 2014, Nature Pearls Private Limited reached soaring heights as India's pioneer Organic Food Company with the purpose of delivering health, and happiness, diminishing environmental damage, and improving the ecological balance over time. We have been serving the trust of 100% organic food with a strong and stalwart global presence. Our model is based on ethical values, social responsibilities, ecological sustainability and life-enhancing virtues that are the backbone of our company.

