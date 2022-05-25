Nature's Essence signs on Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu as their brand ambassador

Nature's Essence, a beauty and skin care brand with 20+ years of heritage, announced the signing of the reigning Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu today.

The brand, in its endeavor to connect with women across India has on boarded Harnaaz as the face of the brand and the new symbol of inspiration.

Harnaaz is an inspiration personified - an ordinary Indian girl who dreamt big and got crowned on the world's largest beauty platform. Her life story makes her a perfect fit for a brand that focuses on helping women look their beautiful best and shine in this world.

On this association, Amit Chopra, the MD & CEO of ESME Consumer, says "We are very excited to bring Harnaaz to our brand fold. She is an inspiration for all women who, like her, are aware of their self-worth & want to glow under the sun. As a brand, we believe in bringing out the inherent beauty in every woman, and Harnaaz, with her confidence & her global stature can help us to take that message to all the women out there."

Founded in 1998, Nature's Essence has built a reputation for transformative and trustworthy beauty and skincare products. The brand enables women to look and feel beautiful that instills in them the confidence to chase their dreams and shine in the world.

Harnaaz Sandhu, who shot to international fame with her win at the Miss Universe 2021, aligns with the Nature's Essence core of building from strength to strength. She has achieved her dreams and continues to work towards them with a simple formula of hard work and determination. As a brand ambassador, she enables the brand to reach out to every woman with a dream for excellence and highlight the need to be their best selves every day.

Nature's Essence is a Samara Capital Brand with a Pan-India distribution. The brand has an omni-channel presence with a network of approx 200,000 retailers, approx 60,000 salons and availability across all of India's leading e-commerce platforms.

Over 2 decades, the brand has built a reputation for transformative and trustworthy skincare products and continues to do so with its range of formulations made with the most potent natural ingredients, precisely extracted, and blended by science for a natural, long-lasting glow. Nature's Essence today, boasts of having one of the largest ranges of highly effective yet affordable facial kits and continues to work on innovative beauty solutions in this space.

