Navdeep Singh: A Journey of Patience and Passion, from Admirer to Co-Star in Rana Ranbir's 'Mansooba'

Chandigarh [India], January 3: Acting is an inner emotion, says debut actor Navdeep Singh, who is on the verge of starting his acting career with Mansooba, a Punjabi film written and directed by the visionary and talented filmmaker Rana Ranbir.

Navdeep Singh is a skilled artist who has spent a long journey polishing himself and making himself blend into every genre and definition of emotion in the blink of an eye. Navdeep made the tough decision to pursue an acting career, which involved hardship and many long days of waiting, but he remained optimistic and patiently waited for his opportunity.

The debutante, who finally kicked off his career with 'Mansooba,' had to face many difficulties in his struggling period. For 8 years, he had to face many rejections in auditions, and in some situations, he was replaced after being selected. But like a true achiever, he never gave up and continued his journey of work, which should inspire every dreamer.

But patience is all one needs to finally reach the spot of the rising sun. In his recent interviews, Navdeep Singh shared some interesting facts about his life-changing moment when he got a chance to meet Rana Ranbir.

In his recent interview, Navdeep Singh revealed that he had been a great admirer of Rana Ranbir, and after he saw his film, Asees, he was so startled by the depth of his acting and story that he Instagrammed him. He expressed his admiration for him and hinted that they would collaborate in the future.

One thing that we all know about Rana Ranbir is that he never ignores the messages that his admirers send him but always answers them. They say this is how, after five years, Navdeep also got a reply to his sent message, and following this, Rana Ranbir called him for his film, "Mansooba."

"Mansooba" is a tale of emotions that will narrate the story of a father and a son that has never been spoken about before. The movie will hit theatres on January 5, 2024, giving you a happy new year.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/ejuRh5TSM3w?si=6Ia8VTacyhyM2bSX

