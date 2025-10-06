Navi Mumbai International Airport to boost India's global air connectivity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 : The Navi Mumbai International Airport project, a major infrastructure initiative aimed at bolstering India's global air connectivity, is ready to welcome passengers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on October 8, 2025, a senior official told ANI.

The airport is set to place Mumbai among the world's elite twin-airport cities, alongside London, New York, and Tokyo, giving a major boost to India's global aviation stature.

Ahead of the inauguration of Mumbai's new airport, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Friday praised the collective efforts behind the project, emphasising teamwork and dedication.

Responding to a post on X by Jeet Adani, Director of Airports at the Adani Group, and his youngest son Gautam Adani wrote, "To every hand that worked and every heart that cared, this is your creation."

On October 1, Adani Group Chairman visited the site and inspected Mumbai's new international airport.

The project is being developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model by Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (NMIAL).

NMIAL is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) established specifically for the design, development, construction, operation, maintenance, management, and expansion of the greenfield international airport in Navi Mumbai.

The project is expected to play a transformative role in easing the growing air traffic congestion in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and catering to the increasing demand for air travel across Western India.

The SPV is backed by a strategic partnership between Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (MIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Airports Holdings Ltd., which holds a 74 per cent stake, and the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd. (CIDCO), which holds the remaining 26 per cent.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport is envisioned as a state-of-the-art, sustainable aviation hub. Once operational, it will significantly reduce the burden on the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and enhance the region's overall aviation capacity.

Phase 1 will handle 20 million passengers annually with one runway and terminal. At full capacity, NMIA will feature four terminals and two runways, raising Mumbai's combined capacity with CSMIA to 155 million passengers per year. The airport will also become a major cargo hub, scaling from 0.5 million to 3.2 million tonnes annually, supported by a fully automated, AI-enabled terminal.

The project is expected to generate over 2 lakh jobs across aviation, logistics, IT, hospitality, and real estate, with sustainability features including renewable energy, rainwater harvesting, and passive cooling. The DGCA granted its aerodrome license on October 1.

The NMIA is set to be a state-of-the-art facility, blending cutting-edge technology with enhanced passenger experiences. It will feature a fully connected 5G-enabled environment under the 'Connected NMIA' initiative, enabling seamless, contact-free processing via Digi Yatra, real-time monitoring through IoT, and smart traffic management systems.

The airport will offer automated baggage handling and advanced tracking systems aligned with IATA 753 standards. Terminal 1 will host a rich variety of food and beverage options, including artisanal tea, popular Mumbai brands under "Bombay Bond," international cuisines, street food, and chef-curated concepts, alongside brewery and bar outlets.

Retail offerings span across 5,000 sqm, including 1,800 sqm of duty-free space, with 110 retail and F&B outlets and immersive experiential zones. Through the Adani OneApp, passengers can access digital convenience services across retail, dining, lounges, and baggage.

NMIA will also host a unique Digital Art Programme showcasing Maharashtra's heritage through immersive digital experiences and installations, supporting both established and emerging artists.

Key passenger amenities include dedicated kids' zones, interactive digital tunnels, CIP lounges with a 500-person capacity, an 80-room transit/day hotel, and extensive baggage services. Pranaam meet-and-greet services and special arrival forecourt areas will further enhance convenience for both passengers and visitors.

NMIA is designed to meet global standards with multiple key certifications including IATA-CEIV, RA3, ACC3, TSA, GDP, and AEO for cargo terminal operations.

The airport also places a strong emphasis on sustainability, aiming to be a green airport with 47MW solar power generation in its final phase, low-flow water fixtures, a rainwater harvesting system, and wastewater reuse to minimize freshwater use.

It plans to reduce emissions further through the use of electric vehicles on the airside and Automated People Movers (APMs) in Phase III for internal transport. Construction methods like the rockfill technique and passive cooling via netted lotus pillar structures also contribute to its environmentally conscious infrastructure.

