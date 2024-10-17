Navigating Grief and Finding Hope: Launch of The Little Wave Sheds Light on Healing Through Storytelling

SMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 17: Scholastic India launches its latest children's book, The Little Wave and Other Stories at Kunzum Books Art and Coffee, Gurugram. Organised by Foster Reads on 6th of october, this launch received a great reception as co-authors Sonal Sachdev Patel and Ashley M Johnson discussed the journey writing the book, the inspiration behind it, and what they hope it will bring to children and families across India.

The Little Wave and Other Stories is set in a magical garden, where a grandmother tells four uplifting stories to support her granddaughter through moments of hardship. Based on the teachings of Paramahansa Yogananda and illustrated by award-winning artist Zainab Tambawalla, these stories have been written to help children build emotional resilience, hope and courage in the face of challenges.

The event received an overwhelmingly positive response, highlighting the importance of creating safe spaces for children to process emotions like grief. Prominent figures in literature and mental health also commended the book for its sensitive approach. Amish Tripathi, one of India's fastest-selling authors, called The Little Wave and Other Stories "..a wise and compassionate take on an important subject".

Dennis Ougrin, leading Professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Global Mental Health, at King's College London said, "It provides families with a refreshing and empathetic approach to dealing with death via stories and practical exercises designed to promote resilience."

Vex King, Number 1 Sunday Times Bestselling author, said, "This book offers a guiding light for young readers navigating the complex emotions of grief and loss. It's an essential addition to any family's library."

The authors managed to tie in their experience and expertise while writing this book. Sonal and Ashely are a perfect "East meets West" combo, blending spiritual wisdom and creative expression.

The authors said: "We wrote this book for children, yes, but also for ourselves. As parents, we know that our kids will inevitably face challenges in life, and we wanted to write a book that could help them build vital emotional resilience and other life skills in an imaginative and uplifting way."

In schools, Sonal and Ashley have led with the message of building courage and resilience to help them face the difficult emotions that all children will experience in their lives.

Sonal Sachdev Patel is a British-Indian author, alumnus of Cambridge University and has also co-authored the best-selling children's book Gita: The Battle of the Worlds published by Harper Collins. She is the CEO of her family foundation and a lifelong yoga and meditation practitioner. Sonal is also the Philanthropist in Residence at the London School of Economics. In recognition of her contributions to social change, she received the 2019 Influencer Award from the DSC Award.

Ashley M Johnson is a British-Canadian writer and an Associate Partner at Pentagram Design, the world's oldest and largest independent design agency.

Drawing on traditions from around the world, The Little Wave and Other Stories uses gentle guidance to weave a powerful, hopeful and healing book for children and families of all faiths and none. It is a beautiful celebration of life's full journey for 4- to 8-year-olds, and an essential resource for parents and educators everywhere.

In schools, Sonal and Ashley have led with the message of building courage and resilience to help them face the difficult emotions that all children will experience in their lives.

For more information please visit - https://www.sonalsachdevpatel.com/

https://www.amazon.in/Little-Wave-Other-Stories/dp/9359548774

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor