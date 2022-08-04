Navitas Solar, one of the Leading Solar Module Manufacturer, has been named as the “Pride of Gujarat”

August 4: Navitas Green Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (Navitas Solar), a company specializing in the manufacturing of high efficiency mono PERC and polycrystalline solar modules, has been awarded the “Pride of Gujarat” at an event organized by News 18 Group and the award was handed over by the honorable Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel. This award recognizes the contributions of company who have done remarkable work in their respective fields.

The event took place in Ahmedabad on July 30th, 2022. Vineet Mittal, Sunay Shah, Ankit Singhania, Aditya Singhania, and Saurabh Aggarwal, the founders of Navitas Solar, were recognized for their contributions towards India’s sustainable energy initiative. The award was handed to Vineet Mittal, Co-founder and Director and Saurabh Aggarwal, Head of Taxation and Logistics at Navitas Solar.

The Surat-based company has previously received numerous awards for its achievements in accelerating global solar power adoption. Some of the key awards they have received include Annual MSME Excellence &Sustainability Awards in Manufacturing Sector by Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industries (BCC&i) and EQ’s Leading MSME Indian Module Manufacturer of the Year.

Navitas Solar, established in 2013 by five passionate individuals – Vineet Mittal, Sunay Shah, Ankit Singhania, Aditya Singhania and Saurabh Aggarwal – is one of India’s leading solar modules manufacturers. They specialize in the production of monocrystalline and polycrystalline solar modules. Backward integration is provided by its subsidiary company called Navitas Alpha Renewables Pvt. Ltd. (NARPL), which manufactures EVA Sheets, while forward integration is provided by project execution & full-fledged EPC services for residential, commercial and industrial clients on rooftop as well as open access solar parks. It is ranked amongst the top 10 Indian solar manufacturers by JMK Research & Analytics. Currently, the organization employs over 300 people across diverse domains. They also serve over 700 customers nationwide, including government, semi-government, and commercial enterprises. For more details, please visit at www.navitassolar.com .

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor