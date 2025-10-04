Navratri at Kamla Gowani Foundation: A Celebration of Joy, Humanity and Togetherness

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 4: The vibrant spirit of Navratri came alive at a special celebration hosted by Kamla Gowani Foundation, where dance, devotion and inclusivity lit up the evening.

The event was led by Trustee Nirdarshna Gowani, who has always championed causes that bring dignity and love to the differently-abled and underprivileged communities. "Navratri is about the triumph of good over evil, but also about spreading joy and togetherness. At Kamla Gowani Foundation, we celebrate the festival in a way where every personregardless of background or abilityfeels included and cherished," said Gowani.

Kamla Gowani Foundation extended its support by distributing sarees and cookers to around 400 individuals, including members of the transgender community, specially-abled children, and children dependent on wheelchairs."

The celebration turned even more special with the presence of renowned actress Sangeeta Bijlani, who joined in the festivities with enthusiasm and grace. She danced with the participants and shared her heartfelt joy: "Being here today is so fulfilling. Festivals are truly about peoplesharing love, celebrating humanity and creating memories together. I'm so happy to have spent Navratri with such beautiful souls."

Adding further charm to the evening was the 'Heeramandi' fame actor Taaha Shah, who graced the event with his warmth and humility. Interacting with the guests, he expressed, "I'm deeply moved by the spirit of this celebration. It's heartening to see how Kamla Gowani Foundation brings everyone together with so much love and kindness. This is what festivals should be about."

The night echoed with music, dance and devotionreminding everyone that the essence of Navratri lies not just in rituals, but in celebrating humanity and compassion.

