NDR Auto delivers remarkable financial performance in FY23 with 86 per cent net profit growth

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 30: NDR Auto Component (NSE - NDRAUTO & BSE - 543214), engaged in the business of manufacturing seating solutions like frames and trims to four wheelers and two wheelers vehicles, has announced its audited Financial Results for the Q4 & FY23.

Key Financial Highlights Q4 FY23:

* Revenues from operations of Rs 133.05 crore, YoY growth of 64.14 per cent

* EBITDA of Rs 13.64 crore, YoY growth of 89.97 per cent

* EBITDA Margin is 10.25 per cent, YoY growth is 140 bps.

* Net Profit of Rs 9.85 crore, YoY growth of 56.60 per cent

* EPS of Rs 16.76, YoY growth of 64.31 per cent

Key Financial Highlights FY23

* Revenues from operations of Rs 399.10 crore, YoY growth of 66.12 per cent

* EBITDA of Rs 38.04 crore, YoY growth of 75.79 per cent

* EBITDA Margin is 9.53 per cent, YoY growth is 52 bps.

* Net Profit of Rs 28.20 crore, YoY growth of 85.89 per cent

* EPS of Rs 47.27, YoY growth of 88.78 per cent

Net Cashflow from Operations is at Rs 48.18 Crores.

Commenting on the performance, Pranav Relan - Whole Time Director of NDR Auto Component said, "I am pleased to report that we have experienced robust growth in Q4FY23 and for the full year FY23. The strong demand from our clients has been instrumental in maintaining the upbeat momentum and significantly improving our revenues.

Our relentless focus on cost control has yielded positive results, leading to enhanced EBITDA and net profit. As a testament to our financial strength, we are recommending a dividend of Rs 5 per share and a 1:1 bonus, showcasing our commitment to rewarding our shareholders.

We are highly optimistic about the future as we anticipate continued robust demand for automobiles. This positive outlook bodes well for our company's performance going forward.

The successful year of FY23 has laid a solid foundation for our continued growth and profitability. We are confident that we are well-poised to capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead."

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor