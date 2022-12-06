Need for various service providers and consultants to come together from early stage of design in built environment – Experts

Pravin Bora, National Treasurer, IPA, Rahul Dhadphale,National Secretary,Gurmit Singh Arora, National President, Indian Plumbing Association, Nilesh Gandhi, Chairman, Indian Plumbing Association, Pune Chapter, Arch. C.R. Raju,National President , Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Gurmit Singh Arora, National President, Indian Plumbing Association, Dickrose Masalamani,President, Singapore Plumbing Society, Chandra Shekhar Gupta,National Vice President,IPA & Sharat V Rao,National Joint Secretary,IPA

28th Indian Plumbing Conference kicks off in Pune

IPA signs MoUs with Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) and Singapore Plumbing Society (SPS)

Pune, December 06: The 28th edition of the Indian Plumbing Conference and Exhibition, being held from 1st – 3rd December 2022 in Pune, was inaugurated today at the “Deccan College Grounds, Pune, in the presence of Chief Guest Architect CR Raju, President of Indian Institute of Architects, Guest of Honour Dickrose Masalamni, President Singapore Plumbing Society, Gurmit Singh Arora, National President Indian Plumbing Association, Nilesh Gandhi, Chairman, Indian Plumbing Association Pune Chapter and other dignitaries.

The theme of the conference is ‘Advancement in Plumbing for Built Environment.’

Mr.Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Union Minister, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, gave his blessings through a video message.

Chief Guest Arch. C.R Raju, National President Indian Institute of Architects ( IIA), said that water is a very important resource. It is important how we conserve and preserve. Another aspect is how we minimise the use and recycle the water and move towards net zero water. The role of plumbing in conserving resources will be very important. Therefore there has to be a continuous dialogue between various consultants like plumbing consultants and manufacturers and contribute to maximum faculties with minimum intervention. All the inputs of consultants are to be integrated with the design of the built environment. They all should come together at the earlier stage of design.

Guest of Honour Mr.Dickrose Masalamni, President of Singapore Plumbing Society, outlined various projects on water and sanitation projects underway in Singapore.

Gurmit Singh Arora, National President Indian Plumbing Association, said that social, mental, physical, spiritual, emotional, financial, emotional and environmental wellness are the eight facets of wellness. And the most important element of the environmental aspect is water. At a time when we have increasing depletion of freshwater resources, and as we become more populous and urbanized, we need to ensure that India is water positive.

Nilesh Gandhi, Chairman Indian Plumbing Association Pune Chapter, said that the theme Advancement in plumbing for the built environment is apt in today’s situation. The conference includes captivating sessions like water audit, and 24×7 water supplies, which take care of the latest technologies and how they can be adapted for day-to-day lives.

The Uniform Illustrated Plumbing Code India (UiPC) 2022 was also unveiled on occasion.

The lifetime achievement award given by Indian Plumbing Association was conferred on Sharat V. Rao, founder of Engineering Creation Public Health Consultancy, for his dedication and contribution to this field.

IPA, in association with Water Tech, also felicitated professionals in five categories, including Prof. Mukul S. Sutaone VC COEP (Category- Academician), Parag Edwankar (Plumbing Contractor), Siddharth Vasudevan Murthy, MD Vascon Engineers Ltd(Real Estate Developer), Mahesh Pathak, Founder Unity IE (Plumbing Consultant) and Madhav Joshi (Principal Architect and Planner Architect).

IPA, in association with Ashirwad pipes, conferred the Navaratna awards to Joseph Mathew, S.Veerappan, K Bhaskar, T Manjula, Ashok Joshi, Guruprasad Mattawadi, Deepen Mehta, Subhash Deshpande and Minesh Shah.

About 1,500 plus participants are attending the conference, which includes Building and Plumbing industry professionals, including MEP Consultants, Real Estate Developers, Architects, Interior Designers, plumbing product manufacturers, Plumbing contractors, Project Managers, Site Supervisors and related professionals. IPA has 24 chapters all over India with more than 6000 members.

Two MoUs signed with the goal of achieving Net Zero Water and Net Zero Sanitary waste.

Indian Plumbing Association signed MoUs with the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) and Singapore Plumbing Society (SPS). The MoU with the Indian Institute of Architects is to jointly work on matters of national interest such as water and sanitation, including water conservation, water efficiency and protection of the environment through safe plumbing standards, moving towards the design of projects to achieve Net Zero Water and Sanitary waste, while the MoU with Singapore Plumbing Society is to jointly work on Net Zero Water and Net Zero Sanitary waste by following plumbing standards and ensuring to reduce the consumption of water by Use of Low Flow Fixtures and Sanitaryware, Rainwater Harvest, Reclaim Grey and Black Water and ensure that all building projects are water positive.

