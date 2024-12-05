Neela Film Productions Unveils TMKOC Marathi on YouTube as a special treat for Marathi Fans

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), one of India's most popular Television Show, produced by Neela Film Productions, has announced the launch of its all new Marathi-dubbed episodes on "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Marathi" YouTube channel. This move aims to cater to Marathi-speaking audiences and offer them more choices for entertainment.

Earlier, TMKOC introduced Marathi-dubbed episodes on broadcast television, receiving immense love and support from Marathi-speaking viewers. Encouraged by this overwhelming response, the show now brings these beloved stories to YouTube, ensuring greater accessibility and a personalized connection for Marathi fans.

Asit Kumarr Modi, Founder of Neela Film Productions, said, "By introducing TMKOC in Marathi on YouTube, we're strengthening our commitment to bringing the joy of Gokuldham Society to viewers in their native language. This is a gesture of gratitude to our Marathi-speaking audience, ensuring that their connection with the show continues to grow."

The all-new Marathi-dubbed episodes are available on "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Marathi" YouTube channel. In addition to Marathi, the show has also earlier been dubbed in Telugu, further broadening its reach to regional audiences.

With these initiatives, TMKOC continues to engage audiences by adapting to their linguistic preferences and leveraging digital platforms to reach newer regions.

Teaser link - https://youtu.be/zFahIwaG8g4?si=Ar_xMfFBIHWsLAyO

Channel Link - https://www.youtube.com/@TMKOCMarathi

About Neela Film Productions

Neela Film Productions is led by the visionary Asit Kumarr Modi who is the creative force behind a wide array of fiction and non-fiction shows for leading broadcasters, including Sony SET, Sony SAB, Colors, and Star Plus. Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah remains the crown jewel of their productions, celebrated for its unique characters, dialogues, and cultural impact. The The iconic show has been at the forefront of Indian television for 16 years, with over 4,000 episodes to its credit. Modi has poured heart and soul into the creation of these characters and stories ensuring that their creative endeavours have brought joy to millions.

Under Modi's leadership, Neela Film Productions has also ventured into new-age digital businesses through its subsidiary, Neela Mediatech, which focuses on Web3 gaming, animation, and merchandise, further expanding the legacy of creativity and innovation.

For media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | Hunk Golden and Media

9820184099 | sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor