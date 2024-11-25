Neelkanth Star Expands in Chandigarh Tricity – Opens First Culinary Destination at Motia Guildford Square Zirakpur

Zirakpur (Punjab) [India], November 25: Neelkanth Star, Karnal and Murthal’s renowned food restaurant brand, has brought its culinary excellence to Chandigarh Tricity. Conveniently located at Motia Guildford Square on the bustling PR7 International Airport Road, Zirakpur. The restaurant now offers residents at an exceptional dining experience right in the heart of this rapidly growing area.

Neelkanth Star occupies an expansive 8000 square feet area at Motia Guildford Square, offering a spacious and refined dining experience. Strategically situated on PR7 International Airport Road, the Guildford square is a modern hub designed to house premium brands and provide an elevated lifestyle experience. Neelkanth Star is proud to be part of this vibrant space that connects communities through exceptional culinary offerings.

LC Mittal, Director of Motia Builders Group, expressed his delight, saying, “We are thrilled to have Neelkanth Star open at our Motia Guildford Square, Zirakpur. Its location on the prominent Airport Road not only enhances accessibility but also enriches the culinary experiences available in the area. We are proud to support and promote such iconic brands.”

The Neelkanth Star menu is a culinary journey, offering a wide range of options for every customer to enjoy. It celebrates the rich and diverse flavors of North Indian specialties, combining a variety of complex spices and textures that showcase the region’s gastronomic heritage. The menu then explores the fiery, bold flavors of Chinese cuisine, presenting an exciting array of dishes that tantalize the palate. Complementing these are the soothing and fragrant traditional dishes of South Indian origin, creating a comprehensive culinary experience. The restaurant also serves an exciting range of street food, including chaats and parathas, offering a taste of local flavors. Whether it’s the wholesome North Indian curries, the crispy dosas, the aromatic and rich veg biryanis, or the vibrant Chinese preparations, there’s something for every food lover. With its prime location on Airport Road, Neelkanth Star is easily accessible, making it the perfect destination for both Tricity residents and visitors. Its strategic position means that food enthusiasts no longer need to travel far to indulge in a variety of global and local delicacies, now conveniently available right there.

Visit Neelkanth Star at Motia Guildford Square, PR7 International Airport Road, Zirakpur, and embark on a culinary journey that celebrates taste, tradition, and variety.

