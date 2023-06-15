Neev the Foundation Secured Top Positions in JEE & NEET 2023: A Testament to Commitment and Hard Work

PNN

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], June 15: Neev the Foundation, a leading educational institution renowned for its commitment to excellence, is proud to announce its exceptional performance in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023. The foundation is thrilled to celebrate the remarkable achievements of its dedicated and result-oriented faculty members, who have played a pivotal role in shaping the success of the students. With the admission season now open for 6th to 12th-grade students and passout droppers, Neev the Foundation continues to pave the way for academic excellence.

Securing top positions in highly competitive exams like JEE and NEET is no small feat, and Neev the Foundation takes great pride in the accomplishments of its students. The institution's holistic approach to education, combined with the relentless efforts of its faculty members, has proven to be instrumental in achieving these remarkable results.

Aspiring students and their parents are invited to seize this golden opportunity as Neev the Foundation opens its doors for admissions. The institution welcomes students from 6th to 12th grade, as well as those who are preparing to appear for competitive exams again after passing out. With its rich legacy of delivering exceptional results, NeevThe Foundation offers a nurturing environment that fosters academic growth and overall development.

Neev the Foundation is committed to providing students with the necessary guidance, support, and resources to excel in their academic pursuits. The institution's comprehensive curriculum, designed to meet the requirements of various boards and entrance examinations, equips students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed. The highly qualified and experienced faculty members are dedicated to delivering quality education and helping students realize their full potential.

"We congratulate our hardworking and result-oriented faculty members for their relentless efforts in shaping the future of our students," said Ashish Mittal, the Branch Manager at Neev the Foundation. "Their commitment to excellence, combined with the dedication of our students, has culminated in securing top positions in the JEE and NEET 2023. We are immensely proud of their achievements and the positive impact they are making."

Result FYI For NEET 2023: LakshayKathuria (700/720 AIR 208) ,KabirSaneja (690/720 AIR 820), Naman Bajaj (685/720 AIR 1261), Gursharan Singh (680/720 AIR 1589) and more with good marks in their respective exam of NEET 2023.

Result FYI For JEE 2023 who secured more than 95%: LakshayKathuria(99.26), KabirSaneja(98.20), Gursharan Singh(99.27), Japesh Chopra(99.69), AvichalGoyal(99.57), Kanishka Grover( 98.37), Kanishka(97.36), Aashita(96.94), Saket(96.76).

Neev the Foundation prides itself on its student-centric approach, emphasizing individual attention, personalized guidance, and a supportive learning environment. The institution recognizes that every student is unique, with distinct strengths and areas of improvement. By understanding and addressing the specific needs of each student, Neev the Foundation ensures that they receive the right guidance and support to achieve their academic goals.

With the admission season now underway, Neev the Foundation invites students and parents to be a part of its esteemed educational community. By joining Neev the Foundation, students gain access to a wealth of educational resources, expert faculty, and a vibrant learning environment that encourages growth and development. The institution's track record of consistently producing excellent results further validates its position as a premier destination for academic excellence.

For more information about admissions, course offerings, and to explore the numerous benefits of joining Neev the Foundation, please contact us at our official social media pages. Take the first step towards a successful academic journey with Neev the Foundation and unlock your true potential.

Neev the Foundation is a leading educational institution committed to nurturing young minds and empowering them to achieve academic excellence. With its focus on holistic education and comprehensive curriculum, Neev the Foundation aims to prepare students for the challenges of the future. The institution boasts a team of highly qualified faculty members who are dedicated to providing quality education and guidance to students across various grades. With a track record of outstanding results, Neev the Foundation continues to set new benchmarks in the field of education. Educational institute run By Physics Ex faculty "Bansal Classes" Mr.Pushpender Gupta. Inaugurated in year 2017 in Sonipat with a thinking to lay foundation from Junior Classes 6th,7th onwards, to build up foundation for a strong career ahead.

