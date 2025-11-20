Neil Nitin Mukesh Announced as Brand Ambassador for "The Universal Idol": A Global Stage for Aspiring Voices

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: The world of music witnessed a grand celebration as The Universal Idol was officially unveiled at a high-profile press conference curated and organised by Creative and Planning Head Abhay Parpani and Imtiyaz Khan, the man behind the show. Amidst industry experts, media, and music enthusiasts, the platform marked its powerful beginning by announcing Neil Nitin Mukesh as its Brand Ambassador.

Partner in "The Universal Idol" - Imtiyaz Khan

Venue Partner: Glass House

Shiv Thakare, Indrani Mukerjea, Aoora, Ramji Gulati, Mahir Pandhi, Vishaal Kotian, Biba Singh, Kashishh Rajput, Urvashi Solanki, Sweety Walia, Asif Merchant, Hema Sharma, Nivedita Basu, Nikita Rawal, Aastha Rawal, Kriti Choudhary, Jyotica Tangri, Prashant Virendra Sharma & many more marked their presence.

The Universal Idol emerges as a first-of-its-kind global music reality show, envisioned to become the premier stage for aspiring vocal talent across continents. Designed as a revolutionary platform, it celebrates music that transcends boundaries, languages, and genres. With its strong mission to discover, mentor, and launch exceptional voices from around the world, the show promises an international journey of talent, creativity, and cultural harmony.

Speaking at the event, Neil Nitin Mukesh expressed his pride and excitement:

"Music has always been a universal connector. The Universal Idol is a movement that brings together voices from across the globe, each with its own story, emotion, and rhythm. I am truly honored to be part of this vision and to witness the beginning of something extraordinary."

"Our mission with Universal Idol is to create a stage where talent doesn't need a passport. The world is our audience, and every voice deserves a spotlight," further adding, "With Neil Nitin Mukesh joining hands with us, we're ready to inspire a new era of musical storytelling," adds Abhay Parpani.

"Our vision with The Universal Idol has always been to build a global ecosystem for vocal talent. We are proud to offer a stage where aspiring artists can learn, grow, and shine internationally," states Imtiyaz Khan, Partner in The Universal Idol.

The press conference also offered an exclusive preview of the iconic journey aheadglobal auditions, world-class mentorship programs guided by celebrated artists, and a grand finale that promises to redefine the future of music-based entertainment.

As The Universal Idol begins its transformative journey with Neil Nitin Mukesh as its Brand Ambassador, and with Abhay Parpani leading the creative and planning vision, the stage is now set for a global musical revolution.

