Nesa Medtech appoints Padma Shri Awardee Dr Manjula Anagani as its Scientific Advisory Chair

New Delhi [India], January 4: Nesa Medtech, a pioneering medical device startup, announces the appointment of Padma Shri Awardee Dr Manjula Anagani to its esteemed Scientific Advisory Board. Dr Anagani, a renowned surgeon in the field of gynecology and women's health, brings a wealth of expertise and experience to Nesa Medtech's innovative endeavors. Dr Anagani's accolades and contributions to medical science are multifaceted. Her pioneering work in laparoscopic techniques and revolutionary advancements in addressing primary amenorrhea, stem cell procedures for endometrial regeneration, and neovagina creation stand as a proof of her groundbreaking contributions in the field. Honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award by the Government of India in 2015, she is one of the most respected names in the Indian Medical Fraternity.

Nesa Medtech, under the leadership of CEO and Founder Sreekar Kothamachu, has been at the forefront of innovation in the medical field. Their patented microinvasive technique for treating symptomatic uterine fibroids, developed after years of extensive research and development. Nesa's unique technology enable the shrinking of fibroids under real-time ultrasound guidance, promising quicker recovery, no cut/suture, and the preservation of the uterus.

It is important to note that Dr Manjula Anagani's achievements extend beyond national borders. In 2016, she received the Indian Affairs Indian of the Year award at the India Leadership Conclave and was acknowledged by the Guinness World Records for the momentous removal of 84 uterine fibroids in a single operation. Moreover, her commitment to women's health is evident through her co-founding of the non-governmental organization Pratyusha, dedicated to advocating for women's well-being and empowerment. Her passion for this cause was highlighted during her participation as a guest speaker in the SHE Safe Walk.

With Dr Anagani's induction into the Scientific Advisory Board, Nesa Medtech aims to leverage her invaluable expertise for various critical functions within the company. Her role at the firm would encompass assisting in clinical study strategies and executions, guiding publication pipelines, market adoption strategies through training and workshops.

Dr Anagani's involvement will be pivotal in steering Nesa Medtech's direction towards greater success. Her addition to Nesa Medtech's Scientific Advisory Board is poised to significantly elevate the company's trajectory, fostering advancements that promise to transforming women's healthcare and reinforce the company's commitment to pioneering medical solutions.

