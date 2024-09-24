Nesco Gears Up for the 6th Edition of Rangilo Re: The Ultimate Navratri Experience

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: Nesco Events is proud to announce the 6th edition of its much-awaited flagship event, Rangilo Re, set to take place over 9 electrifying nights during Navratri from 3rd to 11th October at Nesco's spacious and fully air-conditioned indoor venue. As the marquee cultural property that has captured the hearts of Garba enthusiasts across the city, Rangilo Re continues to grow in scale, energy, and excitement, solidifying Nesco's position as the ultimate hub of Navratri celebrations.

Over the years, Rangilo Re has transformed into more than just a Garba event; it has become a cultural landmark, a symbol of tradition, celebration, and unity. What began as an initiative to celebrate India's vibrant cultural heritage has evolved into one of the most anticipated Navratri events in Mumbai. With a grand celebration planned for this year, Nesco aims to bring thousands of people together to revel in the joyful spirit of Navratri.

"Rangilo Re has become a cornerstone of our commitment to nurturing cultural heritage," says Kumar Razdan, Vice President of Nesco Events. "Our vision has always been to create a platform where tradition meets modernity, and where people from all walks of life can come together to celebrate Navratri with joy and passion. With each passing year, we've expanded our event to meet the growing demand, and this year's 6th edition will be bigger, better, and even more memorable."

The 6th edition of Rangilo Re promises to be a spectacular experience, with nine consecutive nights of music, dance, and festivities, bringing the essence of Gujarat's rich Garba tradition to the heart of Mumbai. The event will feature Parthiv Gohil as the lead artist and a curated lineup of performances that will enchant participants of all ages.

Parthiv Gohil who has been the lead artist and curating music for the show since the last five years, shares the excitement, "Rangilo Re is home ground for me over the years, and each time I perform here, it feels like we're raising the bar of celebration. This year, I'm looking forward to connecting with the audience on an even deeper level, as the energy and enthusiasm they bring are unmatched. Performing for nine nights at this scale is a privilege, and I'm thrilled to be a part of creating such an unforgettable Navratri experience yet again."

Come experience the magic of Navratri like never before! Rangilo Re at Nesco is more than just an event; it's where tradition, culture, and community come alive along with delicious culinary experiences, ample parking, hygienic infrastructure and security. Join us from 3rd to 11th of October 2024 at Nesco Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, and be part of a celebration that will leave you with memories to cherish for a lifetime.

For more details and ticket information, visit Insider.in

Rangilo Re Promo - Link

Nesco Events is a division of Nesco Ltd dedicated to crafting unique and exciting cultural experiences that are not just entertaining but also enriching. The conglomerate is known for its specially curated event properties that give people the opportunity to discover multiple genres of entertainment. It has built an eminent record of providing venue and catering services for corporate and social events. Nesco has been the venue partner for big-budget events of 2023, and saw a huge footfall, setting eminent records in the live entertainment events category.

Listing Note:

Rangilo Re: Utsav Gujarat No

What: Indoor Navratri Event

When: 3rd to 11th October

Where: NESCO Hall 4, Goregaon East

Time: 7 PM Onwards

Tickets: 499 onwards on Insider.in (Express Entry Option available while booking tickets)

Navratri brings endless happiness, excitement, and divine power with it. The purity of worshipping Goddess Durga and the beauty of offering prayers by indulging in raas-dandiya cannot be stated in words.

Your very own event, Rangilo Re in its 6th edition, brings the essence of traditional Navratri to Mumbai and blends it with the city's vibe of glamour and culture! We bring Gujarat's Dandiya to Mumbai and add a touch of premium-ness to it. Mumbaikars certainly love the rains, but we've literally got them covered with our indoor, fully air-conditioned Utsav, where they can enjoy with 16,000 dandiya lovers.

The echo of dandiya beats, ample parking space, delicious food, several halls, and much more awaits the audience at Rangilo Re.

