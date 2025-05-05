Netskope's Ajay Gupta Promoted to Vice President and Country Manager SAARC to Support Continued Investment in the Region

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 5: Netskope, a leader in modern security and networking, today announced the promotion of Ajay Gupta to Vice President and Country Manager SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation), following another year of growth during which the company reached more than 3,900 customers globally.

Joining Netskope in 2018 when the company opened its very first office in India, Gupta has been Netskope's leader for India and SAARC for the last seven years. During that period, Netskope has developed a substantial footprint in India, opening offices in Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and most recently, Hyderabad and Kolkata, significantly increasing local headcount to service customers in the region. The country also hosts Netskope's second-largest development centre worldwide.

Netskope has also expanded its global NewEdge private security cloud network, adding three new, full compute data centres in India in the past 12 months alone. This takes Netskope's Indian data centre count to eight, located in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai, to support fully local processing for optimised user experience. With the continued expansion of its local NewEdge infrastructure, Netskope delivers Indian organisations with world-class coverage, end-to-end performance, resilience to "black swan" events such as natural disasters, and seamless networking and security services without trade-offs.

Netskope's local investment in SAARC reflects its commitment to serving the most demanding organisations and deployments across the region. One example of this is a recent implementation for a customer in the IT sector, with Netskope providing its Security Service Edge (SSE) solutions to 250,000 of the customer's employees.

Another customer speaking about their choice to use Netskope for their networking and security needs is Ashwinkuumar Gaikwad, Head of IT Infrastructure, Data Centre, Cloud Journey, Network & Security, at Tata Motors Limited, who commented: "Deploying Netskope transformed our cloud security and zero trust strategy. Netskope has invested significantly in its NewEdge India infrastructure to enhance user experience, security control, and network performance. The deployment process was smooth, and the support team was exceptional."

Tony Burnside, SVP and Head of APAC at Netskope, commented: "Our success in India and SAARC is validation that local organisations and security leaders see Netskope as a relevant value proposition as they seek to modernise and converge their security and networking solutions. Customers are turning to us to drive consolidation within their technology stack, combining market-leading security, networking, and analytics products, including unified SD-WAN. Ajay and his team have driven success by building further on solid foundations, and I want to congratulate him on this well-deserved promotion, and the team on their excellent work."

Netskope is working to extend its footprint across the SAARC region, adding new strategic partners to its channel ecosystem in a number of countries, who are supporting the availability of modern security in less mature markets.

Ashok Prabhu, Chief Executive - Sales at Noventiq ValuePoint, shared: "In a fast-changing world, Indian organisations are recognising an urgent need to modernise their security and networking infrastructure to better serve their goals and challenges. Netskope is a valuable technology partner for us, with a clear vision for the evolution of security and networking, and is regularly recognised for its technical leadership. Our continued partnership will enable us to further support the region's organisations in staying ahead of threats and maximising corporate outcomes."

