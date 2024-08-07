New Balance Opens Its First Store in Bengaluru at Brigade Road

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 7: New Balance, one of the fastest growing sports brands in the world, opens its newest retail concept at Brigade Road, Bengaluru. Highlighting its strategic expansion plans under the newly launched Indian subsidiary, New Balance has advanced its presence in several cities since the start of 2024 with Bengaluru being the latest addition to the list.

This unique retail concept embodies New Balance at the intersection of sports and culture, catering to professional athletes and lifestyle enthusiasts alike. Spanning over two storeys, the store provides an intuitive and engaging experience, ensuring consumers feel welcomed and inspired. The new store on Brigade Road features a thoughtfully curated selection of performance and lifestyle products including their iconic 1080, 550, 327 & 9060. Customers can immerse themselves in New Balance's innovative Fresh Foam X and FuelCell technologies, complemented by a dynamic retail environment.

Radeshwer Davar, Country Manager, New Balance India expressed his excitement for this significant milestone, stating: "We are delighted to announce the opening of our first-ever store in Bengaluru, in the heart of the city, on Brigade Road. The Indian Silicon Valley boasts a youthful dynamism with some of the country's most passionate sports fans, making it a great fit to our expansion journey in India. We would love for the people of Bengaluru to try out the New Balance experience at our newest store."

