New Era of Automotive Luxury: MG SELECT inaugurates its Experience Centre in the National Capital

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 24: JSW MG Motor India introduces new-age automotive luxury with MG SELECT, inaugurates its first experience centre in Delhi. Based on the philosophy of 'Reimagining Luxury', the MG SELECT Experience Centres will offer sensorial experiences, personalised services, iconic product line blended with new age luxury, innovation, and sustainability to car buyers in India.

Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India, said, "Luxury consumption in India has grown exponentially in the recent years, with MG SELECT we aim to further create a niche for the luxury car buyers by redefining and elevating the car ownership journey. Our vision of redefining the Indian luxury automotive landscape aligns with our dealer partners and together we will create newer benchmarks by offering technologically advanced products and exclusive experiences."

Inspired by spatial expression of art galleries, the MG SELECT Experience Centres are designed with sublime, earthy and infinite white scapes, each showroom exudes a surreal space that evokes clarity and seamless flow. With a focus on exclusivity where less is more, the car takes centre stage as a piece of sculptural art immersing the car buyers.

Amit Garg, Dealer Principal, MG SELECT Delhi, "This centre transcends the traditional showroom experience to redefine automotive luxury for our discerning clientele in Delhi. This will also cultivate a community where every customer's aspirations are realized and their patronage is genuinely cherished."

Today marks the inauguration of MG SELECT Delhi situated in Mohan Cooperative Industrial Area, New Delhi. With this, the luxury brand will inaugurate 14 centres in 13 key cities including Delhi by end of Q3 of CY 2025. MG Cyberster - the world's fastest MG, and the MG M9 - the Presidential Limousine, will be up on display for enthusiasts to explore up close.

About JSW MG Motor India

SAIC Motor, a global Fortune 500 company with a presence in over 100 countries and JSW Group (India's leading conglomerate with interests across B2B and B2C sectors) formed a joint venture - JSW MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. in 2023. The joint venture aims to build a smart and sustainable automotive ecosystem while continuing to stay focused on developing a diverse portfolio of vehicles to give car buyers better access to advanced technologies and futuristic products with attractive value propositions. JSW MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. is committed to introducing world-class technology, strengthening the manufacturing landscape, best of innovation across its business operations, and generating significant employment opportunities through extensive localization.

About Morris Garages

Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world-famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. MG vehicles were much sought after by celebrities, including British Prime Ministers and even the British Royal Family, for their styling, elegance, and spirited performance. The MG Car Club, set up in 1930 at Abingdon in the UK, has thousands of loyal fans, making it one of the world's largest clubs for a car brand. MG has evolved into a modern, futuristic, and innovative brand over the last 100 years. Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 1,00,000 plus vehicles and 6,000 direct and indirect employees. Driven by its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility, the innovative automaker has augmented across-the-board 'experiences' within the automobile segment today. It has introduced several 'firsts' in India, including India's first Internet SUV - MG Hector, India's first Pure Electric Internet SUV - MG ZS EV, India's first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV - MG Gloster, the Astor- India's first SUV with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology, MG Comet - The Street-Smart Car and India's first Intelligent CUV, MG Windsor.

