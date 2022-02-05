New game like Cookie Clicker with new features announced by CPSTest.pro

Game lovers can now enjoy new games like Cookie clicker with even better gameplay and rewards. In a recent announcement made by CPSTest.pro, a popular gaming tools website, it is said that they have completed the development of their latest game similar to Cookie Clicker. The company is yet to decide upon the game title which is planned to release as freemium software in early 2022.

Justin Dawson, the brain behind the idea, mentioned "After the success of the pro version of CPS test , we are aiming to recreate the craze of idle games which has faded with the rise of FPS and MMORPG. With our upcoming game, players will definitely be able to relive the nostalgia of Cookie Clicker."

Actually, the original Cookie Clicker game was released almost a decade ago. It became one of the most popular idle games of its time.

There are many games that use the same principle of idle clicking giving you a reward for the number of clicks you make which then helps you make even more clicks.

Even though these games replicated Cookie clicker to an extent, they were not able to get the same success in terms of players and popularity.

On the other hand, the development team at is very confident about their new game. As per the team, the new game sticks to the basic concept of Cookie Clicker to retain the original idea but adds layers of MMO (Massive Multiplayer Online) genre and community features as well.

This indicates that this new cookie-clicker-inspired game will allow you to play with more players simultaneously which wasn't possible in the original one. Also, with community support, players can make teams and compete with other teams anywhere in the world.

This new cookie-clicker-like game will be available on all major platforms such as Windows, Android, iOS. The team is also planning to release a web-based version that can be played right in your web browser, no matter what device you're on.

CPSTest.pro has previously created many useful tools for gamers that include clicks per second test, space bar clicker, aim trainer, etc. It aims to keep coming up with innovative tools that help gamers practice their crucial moves, improve their skills and eventually perform better in games.

The website boasts a massive userbase of almost 1.8 million hits in the last 6 months. Having such a huge audience, the team aims to hit the first 100k users on their cookie-clicker-like game within the first month of its release.

Whenever a game concept goes viral, more and more people try to repeat the success. It's going to be amazing to see whether this new game meets the expectations or just fades out among all other games similar to cookie clicker. That's something we can only find out once the game is released.

