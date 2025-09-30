New powerhouses driving Transformation. STIHL India adds new models to its Engine Range

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 30: STIHL India, the leading power equipment manufacturer renowned for German engineering & technology, recently announced the launch of its highly anticipated new stationary engine range, featuring powerful range from 4 HP to 15 HP. This comprehensive lineup marks a significant milestone in the company's expansion strategy, targeting diverse industrial applications across construction, agriculture, infrastructure, and marine sectors.

The new engine range is expected to make the most significant impact across four key sectors:

Construction Industry - With power options ranging from 4 HP to 15 HP, construction professionals now have access to stationary engines perfectly suited for concrete mixers, compactors, generators, and various construction equipment.

Agriculture and Farming - The range's reliability ensures uninterrupted operation during critical farming seasons, while fuel efficiency helps optimize operational costs.

Roads and Railways - Infrastructure development projects will find these engines invaluable for powering maintenance equipment, compactors, and specialized railway machinery. The engines' durability and consistent performance make them perfect for round the clock infrastructure operations.

Marine Applications - Boat manufacturers and marine enthusiasts will appreciate the engines' adaptability for various watercraft applications, from fishing boats to recreational vessels.

"This stationary engine range represents a strategic expansion that aligns perfectly with our vision of becoming a comprehensive power solutions provider," said Ranjit More, Head - Product Management, STIHL India.

Mr. Satyjit Patil, Assistant Manager - Product Management, STIHL India emphasizes "We are not just adding products to our portfolio; we are creating new possibilities for our customers across multiple industries. This engine range opens doors to applications and markets we have never served before."

The announcement has generated significant enthusiasm among STIHL's extensive authorized dealer network across India. Dealers report unprecedented interest from customers across all target industries, with many expressing excitement about the engines' potential to transform their operations. The dealers are seeing this as a game changer that will allow them to serve a much broader customer base while strengthening relationships with existing clients who have been waiting for this level of versatility.

This engine range launch represents a pivotal moment in STIHL India's evolution from a specialized power tool manufacturer to a comprehensive power solutions provider. The expansion into engines demonstrates the company's commitment to meeting diverse customer needs while leveraging its core strengths in engineering and manufacturing.

"This stationary engine range opens up entirely new market segments for us. We're already seeing tremendous interest from construction companies, agricultural cooperatives, and marine equipment manufacturers who recognize the value of German engineering in their operations. Our dealers are extremely happy and optimistic about this launch," commented Prasad Moghe, Sr. Manager - Marketing and Communication, STIHL India.

The new STIHL engine range will be available through the company's extensive dealer network across India, ensuring customers have access to products, spare parts, and technical support nationwide.

With this successful launch, STIHL India is well-positioned to capitalize on India's growing industrial and infrastructure development needs.

