New Sustainable Tourism Book By Dr Mohan Kamaraju & Yuvaraj Azhvar launched on March 24

Dr Mohan Kamaraju & Yuvaraj Azhvar launched their brand new book, "Living An Off-Grid Life Among Nature", available through Amazon targeted at fans of the Wilderness Living genre. More information is available at the website:

Sustainability Promoters Dr Mohan Kamaraju & Yuvaraj Azhvar launched their brand-new book, "Living An Off-Grid Life Among Nature". The book went live on March 24, available through Amazon and is expected to become a big hit with fans of the Wilderness Living world.

More information on the book can be found here:

This is the first book Kamaraju and Azhvar have authored. The book was written with the aim in mind to introduce people to a natural and practical way of living. There's also excitement about this launch because as owners of El Domo eco-friendly resorts, their customers have felt immense happiness in their environment, and are excited to share the joy with others. The authors believe that through this book, readers will rekindle the harmonious relationship with nature that people miss out when living in populated and polluted urban metros.

Living An Off-Grid Life Among Nature sets its primary focus on creating awareness and winning back people to live in sync with nature. Readers will find it interesting to discover how easily one can reclaim the dwindling natural resources using the methods they follow.

Mohan Kamaraju & Yuvaraj Azhvar have a background in eco-friendly tourism and sustainable architecture. This helped shaped the creation of the book where they share how to strike an eco-balance in our day-to-day living.

When asked about why they wrote the book, the authors said: "There is nothing we lose by approaching our life using eco-friendly habits. In fact, the addition of sustainable habits will blend seamlessly with our daily routine."

Kamaraju & Azhvar have hopes that the book will inspire a new generation to develop eco-friendly habits that will save Planet Earth and bring back the joy in day-to-day life. The book provides a path to understand how to live an off-grid life away from the bustle of the city.

In a recent interview, the authors made a point of thanking their family for bearing with them while they were busy at work. They also thanked Jai Babu and Kartik, who believed in them and made them go ahead.

Those interested in learning more about the book can visit here:

This story is provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor