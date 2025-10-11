New Yatri Suvidha Kendra at NDLS to help passengers during festival rush: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Oct 11 The state-of-the-art Yatri Suvidha Kendra at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) will provide comfort to passengers during festival season as there is a surge in the passenger volume, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

He inspected the newly-constructed permanent holding area which has been designed to accommodate approximately 7,000 passengers at any given time, enhancing pre-boarding comfort and flow.

The new Yatri Suvidha Kendra is strategically divided into three zones to streamline passenger movement -- a ticketing area spanning 2,860 sqm, a post-ticketing area of 1,150 sqm, and a pre-ticketing area covering 1,218 sqm.

This spatial separation is designed to reduce congestion and improve passenger comfort across the terminal’s main entrance.

According to the ministry, Northern Railway has equipped the Kendra with comprehensive, modern amenities to ensure passenger convenience and security.

There are 22 modern ticketing counters and 25 Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs), along with a seating capacity for 200 passengers and 18 high volume low speed (HVLS) fans for efficient cooling.

Northern Railway successfully navigated several complex challenges during the construction, including the necessary demolition and shifting of existing structures such as ATMs, a Delhi Police cabin, and hoarding boards.

Furthermore, the sensitive relocation of essential utilities like water lines, drainage systems, and OFC cables was executed without disruption to daily operations.

In parallel, an essential infrastructure upgrade was completed with the extension of Foot Over Bridge 1 (FOB 1), informed the ministry.

This extension ensures that passengers de-boarding trains at NDLS can now directly exit towards the Metro Station, significantly improving multimodal connectivity and reducing platform congestion.

Recently, in a major festive season push, the Union Cabinet approved a Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) worth Rs 1,866 crore for railway employees, benefiting over 10.90 lakh staff across the country.

Vaishnaw said the bonus, equivalent to 78 days of wages, recognises the dedicated efforts of railway staff in maintaining smooth operations and improving efficiency.

