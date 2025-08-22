Newest Innovation in Protein: Proathlix's 9-Source Protein Blend with Veg Collagen Peptide

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], August 22: Proathlix, India's trusted sports nutrition brand, announces the launch of its groundbreaking Whey Protein Protein Blend & Veg Collagen Peptide in an indulgent Swiss Chocolate flavor. Designed to meet the needs of athletes and fitness-focused individuals, this new-age protein blend combines 9 high-quality protein sources, vegetarian collagen, and Digezyme® digestive enzymes to deliver a powerful, clean, and delicious supplement.

* A Revolution in Multi-Source Protein Supplementation Backed by Real Performance

One Protein to Rule Them All

A revolution is commencing in the fitness space, and Proathlix has the answer.

Proathlix'sProtein Blend & Veg Collagen Peptide with Enzymes and Mineralsis a carefully crafted formula combining 9 potent protein sources with vegetarian collagen for better muscle recovery and joint health. Developed with feedback from elite athletes across powerlifting, Muay Thai, cricket, football, and bodybuilding, this unique formulation delivers the ideal balance of strength, taste, and absorption.

This advanced Whey Protein Blend combines fast-absorbing whey shown to boost protein synthesis by up to 33% to power strength, stamina, and faster recovery with every scoop.

"We believe the human body is designed for athletic excellence. With the right nutrition and grit, anyone can rise above challenges. This whey protein is more than protein it's your daily fuel to UP YOUR GAME," said Mr. Yuvraj Bali, Founder, Proathlix (Voltedge Marketing Pvt Ltd).

Each 36g serving of Proathlix Protein Blend & Veg Collagen Peptide delivers:

- 24g of premium protein from multiple sources

- 5g BCAAs for endurance and recovery

- 4.5g Glutamic Acid to reduce fatigue

- 0g Trans Fat and 0g Added Sugar

- Just 135.65 kcal lean energy for clean gains

- Digezyme® Digestive Enzyme Complex enhanced absorption and gut support

Ingredients at a Glance (Per 36g Serving)

- Protein Blend: Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Protein Concentrate, Milk Protein Concentrate, Soya Protein Isolate, Veg Collagen, Pea Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Hydrolysate, Micellar Casein

- Flavor: Cocoa Powder, Nature Identical Chocolate Flavour

- Minerals: Sodium Chloride, Potassium Dibasic Phosphate

- Digestive Enzymes: Digezyme® (Alpha-Amylase, Protease, Lipase, Cellulase, Lactase)

- Sweeteners: Sucralose (INS 955 & INS 950)

Indulgent Swiss Chocolate Flavor

Rich, creamy, and smooth this Swiss Chocolate Whey Protein turns one's post-workout routine into a treat. It mixes effortlessly into water or milk, and is perfect for protein shakes, smoothies, or a high-protein snack anytime.

Full Amino Acid Support for Peak Performance

This blend provides a complete amino acid profile, including Leucine, Isoleucine, Valine, Glutamic Acid, Lysine, and Threonine to support:

- Muscle Strength and Recovery

- Immune Function

- Cellular Repair and Protein Synthesis

Now Available Nationwide

Proathlix Protein Blend & Veg Collagen Peptide - Swiss Chocolate (907g/2 lbs) is now available for purchase across India at Proathlix.com and leading online retailers. Each tub offers approximately 25 servings ideal for daily performance and results.

About Proathlix

Proathlix is India's performance-focused nutrition brand, trusted by athletes and fitness communities alike. With science-backed formulations, stringent quality standards, and cutting-edge ingredients, Proathlix products empower individuals to train harder, recover faster, and achieve more. Visit https://proathlix.com to explore the complete range.

Disclaimer

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Digezyme® is a registered trademark of Sabinsa Corporation.

