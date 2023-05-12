NEWJ partners with JioCinema for regional amplification of TATA IPL for 'Bharat'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (/ATK): JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of TATA IPL, has tied up with media-tech startup NEWJ (New Emerging World of Journalism) to increase the digital distribution of the 16th edition of the TATA IPL. As part of the collaboration, NEWJ promoted the match highlights in six languages including Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Hindi across its social media platforms.

Cricket is often considered a religion in India, and JioCinema has democratised the TATA IPL by making it free to watch across the corners of the country. In addition to taking the matches to screens in every nook and corner, JioCinema wants to offer viewers the option to watch their favourite team play in languages that feel most familiar to them. NEWJ, a social-first, video-only publisher, has harnessed its presence in regional markets to amplify this mission.

Talking about the partnership, Kunal Chaudhary, co-founder, NEWJ, said, "JioCinema is a pioneer in how India consumes sports and entertainment. At NEWJ, we function on the mantra, stories of India, for India and by India. With this collaboration we are taking the TATA IPL to the vernacular and regional audience who consume content on social media on their smartphones."

As per a report by Synchronize India and Unomer 73 per cent of viewers stream IPL 2023 on JioCinema, while only 27 per cent watch it on television.

Backed by Reliance-Jio, NEWJ (New Emerging World of Journalism) was founded in 2018 by Shalabh Upadhyay, Anshuman Sarda and Kunal Chaudhary on the mantra 'Stories of India, by India, for India'. The video-only, social-first publisher with a #BharatFirst-focus is committed to helping build a 'Digital India' through impactful and India-centric storytelling.

India's largest social-first media publisher, NEWJ offers credible news to its viewers in 13 languages across multiple genres, and has a reach of over 1 billion views a month. Ranked 25th amongst the top 50 Global Digital Media Compes by Tubular Labs Ltd, it has also expanded to offer 360-degrees brand solutions.

This story has been provided by ATK. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/ATK)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor