Newly Elected President of University of New Haven Visiting India to Advance Collaboration Opportunities with Academic and Industry Leaders

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/West Haven (Connecticut) [US], April 30: The University of New Haven's new president Jens Frederiksen, Ph.D., is visiting Mumbai, India, to interact with academic and industry leaders to talk about his global vision for the University to become a global powerhouse for preparing the next generation of elite talent to excel in the workforce of the future.

An innovative higher education leader with extensive experience in enrollment management, fundraising, and academic/corporate pathways, Dr Frederiksen assumed the presidency on March 1. He is looking to continue the University's momentum in India, where the University has experienced great success attracting students to pursue graduate degrees, particularly in the University's more than 55 STEM-designated graduate degree programs, which prepare students for a wide variety of cutting-edge careers.

More than 2,800 students for India are currently enrolled at the University. They are pursuing advanced degrees in each of the University's five academic colleges and schools.

"The University of New Haven has a rich history of attracting students from across India and around the globe to our suburban campus located in Connecticut, between New York City and Boston, to pursue advanced degrees in a wide variety of fields, including data science, public health criminal justice, and business analytics," said Dr Frederiksen. "We are working to further capitalize on this momentum to create new opportunities to enrich the University's relationships with businesses and academic institutions in India. We are deeply committed to delivering an unparalleled return on investment for Indian students as well as the entire University community."

During his visit, President Frederiksen will take part in an exclusive event with the Confederation of Indian Industry. Select academic and industry leaders will discuss the Indian market, joint collaboration opportunities, and look at potential placements for Indian graduates in the United States. President Frederiksen will also have individual meetings with a diverse group of companies and business leaders to discuss potential opportunities.

The University's international recruitment and go to market efforts are led by Ranjana Maitra, a graduate of the University's MBA program. She spent three decades excelling in the corporate world, holding leadership positions at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro Limited, before returning to the University of New Haven five years ago.

"I have such lovely memories of my time at the University, and that's what I discuss with prospective students," says Maitra. "Without my University of New Haven education, I couldn't have done my corporate jobs as well. Because of my experiences at the University, including the opportunities I had to meet with people of other cultures, I was prepared. I tell students that. Also my corporate experience helps me doing this job as I bring in that expertise."

The University excels at maximizing the investment students are making and preparing alumni for successful outcomes. Nearly 96 percent of graduates to earn an advanced degree are employed or continuing their education within six months of graduating.

Students hail from more than 55 countries. The University has major international contracts and partnerships across the globe including in Saudi Arabia, Poland, Italy, the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, and Canada.

Founded on the Yale campus in 1920, the University of New Haven is a private, coeducational university of more than 9,800 students from across the globe recognized by The Princeton Review and U.S. News & World Report for academic excellence.

The University offers nearly 200 programs at the undergraduate and graduate level, including more than 55 STEM-designated programs and 50 dual-degree and accelerated programs

In addition to its West Haven, Connecticut. location, the University has campuses in Orange, Connecticut and Wipro Limited and Tuscany, Italy, and access to hundreds of study abroad programs.

Learn more at www.newhaven.edu.

