Newly Launched Online Platform The Cura Team Provides Prescription-Based Skincare Solutions For All Kinds Of Skin Problems

August 22: A highly professional team of certified dermatologists at The Cura Team, a recently launched skincare solution concept, has been empowering skincare patients with a one-stop solution for all kinds of skincare troubles accompanied by smooth and effortless results. Based on a skincare patient’s health and lifestyle, the certified dermatologists at The Cura Team have consulted over 1000+ patients with personal diagnosis and custom-medicated products to date.

Today, there are a huge number of teenagers and adults that have skincare problems. Most of them are unable to treat this because of limited awareness about the effective products, right ingredients, and a daily busy schedule. Being a victim himself, Brij Sheth, the Co-founder of The Cura Team, launched a new online website, http://www.thecurateam.com/ . He came together with a team of certified dermatologists and safe ingredients to bring assured results by resolving the most complicated skin problems.

The Cura Team will basically serve as an online platform that will provide customized and live skincare treatment at a bare minimum consultation fee of just INR 199/-. It will provide product ingredients and continuous support from certified dermatologists and expert medical specialists. The Spanish term, “Cura” in the name of the online platform means “cure” in English also suggests the vision of this online platform with a lot more clarity.

“Having studied pharmacy + business, with a knack of interest in this field, we aim to give your skin a makeover, from faulty to flawless,” says the Co-founder of The Cura Team, Brij Sheth.

The main objective of The Cura Team is to protect and manage the skincare problems of their patients in the finest way. What makes this newly launched online skincare solution unique is their certified dermatologists, a hundred percent safe on skin ingredients, and an assured prescription-based formula to bring good results. With a motive to resolve its patient’s skincare problems and deliver the most genuine results.

The platform will be asking the affected skin care patients questions relevant to their whereabouts and health dynamics. Based on the derived information, the online website will offer the needful skincare medication. The best part is the affordable and pocket-friendly medication which is almost half of one’s skin care spending.

“We are cutting wholesalers and retailers enabling our patients to save on all margins. We are also pharmaceutical manufacturers ourselves, so our medications are a lot more affordable for patients. We are also the only company that gives prescription kits which include cosmetics, medicated products, and vitamins,” Brij Sheth adds.

The whole process of using this platform to cure one’s skin problems is very simple. The skin care patient will first have to fill up a five-minute form and upload their photos. This form will contain questions based on one’s health and lifestyle. Based on this information, a certified dermatologist will be appointed to the patient and provide customized medication products. These products can be received by the patient at their doorstep. Moreover, the patient will also be given access to 24/7 ongoing support, till the full completion of the skin treatment.

For skin care patients running a busy schedule, they won’t have to consult the skincare specialists at www.thecurateam.com every now and then. The skincare medication products will be delivered to the patient’s doorstep at the end of the month based on the chosen subscription mode.

