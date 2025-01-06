NewMalayalam Steel Bags Order Worth Over INR 13 Cr

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6: NewMalayalam Steel Limited (NSE: NMSTEEL), specializes in galvanized pipes, tubes, sheets has announced securing multiple orders for the supply of its high-quality steel products from domestic entities in last 7 days.

Order Highlights:

1. Order Dated January 2, 2025:

* Product: 450 MT of Demac GP Pipes and Tubes.

* Order Value: Rs3.22 Cr

* Awarding Entities: Global Trade Links, Aashico Ventures LLP, Kunnath Steels, and National Steel Distributors

2. Order Dated December 30, 2024:

* Product: 500 MT of Demac GP Pipes and Tubes.

* Order Value: Rs3.57 Cr

* Awarding Entities: Global Trade Links, Viswas Steels, Christ Marketing, Menachery Enterprises, and National Steel Distributors, all based in Kerala.

3. Order Dated December 27, 2024:

* Product: 1,000 MT of Galvanized Pipes.

* Order Value: Rs7.06 Cr

* Awarding Entity: A domestic private company.

The total orders received in the last seven days amount to Rs13.85 Cr, bringing the total order book as of today to Rs13.85Cr. This consistent inflow of orders aligns with the company's strategic focus on expanding its market presence and strengthening its client portfolio. It underscores NewMalayalam Steel's commitment to delivering high-quality products and addressing the evolving needs of its customers. These developments further enhance the company's earnings visibility and growth prospects.

Commenting on the development Vazhappily Davis Varghese, Managing Director of NewMalayalam Steel said: "We are thrilled to have earned the trust and partnership of these esteemed entities. These orders reaffirm our unwavering commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. Our focus remains on ensuring timely delivery and nurturing strong, long-term relationships with all our stakeholders.

The rising demand highlights the promising growth opportunities for the Company. With our high-quality products, we are well-positioned to capitalize on this demand surge and drive sustained growth."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor