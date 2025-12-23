Neworld Developers Secures RERA Approval for Northern Hills, Marking a Key Regulatory Milestone in North Goa Extension Township Development

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 23: Neworld Developers announced that its flagship luxury township project, Northern Hills, has officially received RERA approval, marking a decisive milestone in the project's evolution from conceptual blueprint to regulated, execution-ready development. The approval reinforces Neworld Developers' commitment to transparent practices, quality discipline and accountability which are the key pillars for a project positioned to redefine mindful modern living in Norh Goa Extension.

Northern Hills has been conceived as a modern hillside township that harmonises ecological sensitivity with contemporary habitability. The project features legally clear NA plots, well-structured internal road networks, expansive green buffers, and low-density zoning designed to protect natural contours while elevating long-term asset value. Its architectural and placemaking philosophy draws from global inspirations while staying grounded in Goa's serene topography and lifestyle culture.

Mr. Sunil Sisodiya, Founder & Chairman, Neworld Developers, said, "Northern Hills reflects a new chapter for North Goa Extension, a chapter shaped by nature-attuned design, regulatory clarity and a deep responsibility toward the communities we build. Receiving RERA approval gives our customers a strong foundation of trust and enables us to accelerate development with complete transparency and confidence."

Neworld Developers has already onboarded world-renowned partners for Northern Hills, including UHA that serves as the Architect & Design Partner, curating the project's spatial identity, hillside integration and visual language to ensure a globally benchmarked design experience.

The company has also onboarded 7 Ocean as the Wellness Partner, shaping a comprehensive wellness ecosystem that includes premium fitness programs, curated wellbeing experiences and lifestyle interventions designed for high-performance living.

Northern Hills has already emerged as one of North Goa Extension's most anticipated premium developments, supported by a growing shift of homebuyers seeking nature-centric, wellness-driven living environments. The township's design focuses on privacy, scenic green views, walkable landscapes and mindful spatial planning attributes that align with the evolving aspirations of NRIs, entrepreneurs, creative professionals and long-term settlers choosing New Goa for its balanced lifestyle proposition.

Neworld Developers is one of the leading real estate firm dedicated to crafting ecologically aligned, quality-driven residential communities. Built on the pillars of transparency, innovation and sustainability, the company's projects are tailored to meet the needs of modern homebuyers who value design integrity, environmental consciousness and long-term asset resilience. Northern Hills stands as the company's flagship township in North Goa Extension, representing a new benchmark in luxury plotted development.

