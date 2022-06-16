Nidarshana Gowani organizes Kamala Cricket Tournament with special match between Mumbai Wheelchair Cricket Teams

Nidarshana Gowani the leading Real Estate Entrepreneur and Social Activist organized 'Kamala Cricket Tournament' at National Sports Club of India (NSCI) which witnessed participation from the Mumbai Wheelchair Cricket Team, Times Now Media, Mumbai Police, Fire Brigade, Doctors, Office Staff, Indian Navy and BMC. The teams consists of players who have been on their toes during the COVID19.

An outstanding tournament took place between the teams who played with their heart. The event was organized with a motto of providing the players with a platform to follow their passion. Each team member brought forward their best talent to ensure victory.

Nidarshana Gowani, trustee of Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust was quoted saying, "COVID19 has been a tough time for each of us. Through the cricket tournament I aimed at providing the teams with a platform for enhancing their skills and following their passion. I was astonished with the talent that each of them possessed and the sportsmanship displayed. My special gratitude is extended to the Mumbai Wheelchair Cricket Team who participated in the tournament. They have inspired me with their talent and love for the sport. I could see the sparkle in their eyes as they played they match. They inspire each of us to follow our passion despite the different obstacles on our way. I would like to congratulate each team member for their dedication, love for the sport and active participation"

The captain of the Wheelchair Cricket team said. "Wheelchair cricket is not known like the normal cricket formats. As a team we are happy that Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust and Nidarshana Ma'am gave us this opportunity to display our talent and encouraged to continue our love for cricket".

