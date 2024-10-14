NIF Global Unveils GENNEXT Designers at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

PNN

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], October 14: New York Institute of Fashion, NIF Global (Formerly NIFD Global) took center stage at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, showcasing its GENNEXT designers at the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI at New Delhi. The NIF GLOBAL presents Gennext, showcased India's most promising young designers, reinforcing NIF Global's pivotal role in shaping the future of the fashion industry. NIF GLOBAL (Formerly NIFD GLOBAL) is a venture of New York Institute of Fashion Inc, (A corporation incorporated in USA) NIF Global through its Institutes spread all over India, is dedicated to fostering creativity and innovation while supporting the development of new talent in the fashion world.

Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI is India's premier fashion event, where leading designers, industry insiders, and global media gather to witness the latest in design innovation. NIF Global's GENNEXT showcase has become a key highlight of the event, providing a platform for fresh talent to showcase their creativity and vision.

The GENNEXT jury brought together some of the most esteemed names in the industry, reflecting a diversity of expertise across fashion and business. Leading the selection process is Shahab Durazi, one of India's most iconic designers, known for his timeless contributions to the fashion world. He is joined by Ainee Nizami Ahmedi, Editor-In-Chief at ELLE India; Sabina Chopra, a highly regarded GENNEXT mentor; Harman Dhillon, Executive Director at Hindustan Unilever and General Manager for Beauty and Well-Being at Unilever South Asia; and Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President at Reliance Brands Ltd. Together, they selected four innovative designers whose work represents the best of India's emerging talent.

The GENNEXT program promoted fresh perspectives in fashion, with a cohort of designers exemplifying that. These young talents, focused on sustainability, craftsmanship, and cultural storytelling, debuted their collections on the global stage at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

The GENNEXT program spotlighted four emerging designers, each bringing a distinct narrative and unique approach to design. Padma Saldon from Leh, Ladakh, representing her label 2112 Saldon, took inspiration from the traditional attire of her region, seamlessly blending cultural elements with sustainable practices like sheep wool weaving. Her collection offered a contemporary twist on Ladakhi heritage while preserving its authenticity.

Ananya Arora from Amritsar brought a harmonious blend of Eastern and Western influences to his label, Ananya - The Label. Inspired by Odilon Redon's painting The Buddha, his collection featured intricate designs that reflected this cultural fusion and his deep commitment to ethical and sustainable fashion.

Saurabh Maurya from Noida, through his label MARGN, explored themes of protection and preservation, skillfully combining traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern materials. His designs presented a fusion of cultural narratives and contemporary functionality, creating a unique representation of wearable art.

Lastly, Sakshi Vijay Punyani from Nagpur, through her label VJ, tackled the emotional stages of grief with her bold knitwear collection. Crafted from sustainable, upcycled materials, her work sparked a conversation on emotional resilience and introspection through fashion.

NIF Global's GENNEXT program was a pivotal platform for launching the careers of aspiring designers. Through this showcase, NIF Global continues to drive forward its mission of promoting sustainability, creativity, and craftsmanship within the fashion industry. The GENNEXT showcase at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI provided a glimpse into the future of Indian fashion, where tradition, innovation, and sustainability come together to shape a new design narrative.For more details, visit: http://www.nifdglobal.com

