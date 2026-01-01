Nifty 50 emerges top performer on NSE with 10.5% return in 1 year, Nifty next 50 surges only 2%: NSE

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 : The benchmark equity index Nifty 50 delivered the highest return among all major indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) over the last year, as per the data shown by the NSE report.

Highlighting the market performance data, the report stated, Nifty 50 index rose by 10.5 per cent between December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025. The index closed at 23,645 on December 31, 2024 and climbed to 26,130 by December 31, 2025, registering a gain of 2,485 points during the period.

This made Nifty 50 the best-performing major equity index on the NSE in the last one year.

In comparison, other key indices posted relatively lower returns. The Nifty Next 50 index showed a modest rise of 2.0 per cent, gaining 1,376 points to end at 69,365 as against 67,988 a year ago.

Nifty 50 USD increased by 5.3 per cent, moving from 9,570 to 10,081 during the same period, reflecting the impact of currency movement on dollar-denominated returns.

The broader market indices also recorded positive but lower growth than the benchmark. Nifty 500 advanced by 6.7 per cent, rising from 22,375 to 23,872, while Nifty Midcap 150 moved up by 5.4 per cent, increasing from 21,141 to 22,277 over the one-year period.

However, the small-cap segment underperformed during the year. The Nifty Smallcap 250 index declined by 6.0 per cent, falling from 17,752 on December 31, 2024 to 16,685 on December 31, 2025, marking a drop of 1,068 points.

The Nifty Total Market index, which represents the overall market performance, gained 6.0 per cent during the year. It rose from 12,633 to 13,394, adding 760 points.

Currency and global indicators also showed notable movement. The USD-INR rate increased from 85.6 to 89.9, indicating a depreciation of the rupee by 5.0 per cent during the year. Meanwhile, the Dollar Index declined sharply by 9.4 per cent, falling from 108.5 to 98.2, reflecting a weakening of the US dollar against major global currencies.

Market capitalisation indicators also pointed to growth in the equity market. The total market capitalisation of NSE-listed companies rose from Rs 439 lakh crore at the end of December 2024 to Rs 474 lakh crore by December 31, 2025, marking an increase of 7.9 per cent during the year.

However, the market capitalisation to GDP ratio declined from 138 per cent to 135 per cent, indicating a moderation of 279 basis points.

