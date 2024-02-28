Nifty breaks 22,000, Sensex tanks 640 points; mid, smallcaps worst hit

All the sectoral indices are trading in the red today with BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices down 1.5 percent each. The benchmark equity indices opened Wednesday’s trading session on a positive note. The NSE Nifty 50 gained 15.75 points or 0.07% to open at 22,214.10, while the BSE Sensex opened 67.60 points or 0.09% at 73,162.82. Bank Nifty index opened higher by 52.85 points or 0.11% at 46,640.90.

The broader indices opened in the green, with gains led by smallcap stocks.Such was the fall in the domestic bourses that around Rs 4.6 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was wiped out. Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, fell Rs 4.61 lakh crore to Rs 387.38 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 391.99 lakh crore recorded in the previous session.

