Nifty Indicates Subdued Start Ahead of Budget Day

GIFT Nifty traded near flatline, up 17 points or 0.08% at 21,804, indicating a subdued opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE sensex on Thursday. Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were trading in mixed territory. The Asia Dow was trading up by 0.42%. Whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading in the red, down by 0.64% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was trading lower by 1.39%. The benchmark Chinese index Shanghai Composite was trading lower by 1.48% during the early trade hours.

Yesterday, benchmark stock market indices ended the trading session on a strong note as financial and banking companies registered strong gains, along with pharma and auto firms.The S&P BSE Sensex was up 612.21 points to 71,752.11, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 203.60 points to settle at 21,725.70. Broader market indices also ended the trading session on a positive note.Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services indices were up over 1 per cent each, while Nifty Auto gained almost 2 per cent. Nifty Pharma, however, emerged as the top gainer during the session, rising over 2.6 per cent.