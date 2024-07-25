NIIT Limited Triumphs at The Economic Times' 3rd ETHRWorld Future Skills Awards 2024

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 25: NIIT Limited, a leading global skill and talent development corporation, has been honored with prestigious awards at The Economic Times' 3rd ETHRWorld Future Skills event held in Gurugram recently. The awards bagged recognize excellence and innovation in Learning & Development (L&D) and are a testament to NIIT's dedication, hard work, and its commitment to fostering a positive, engaged, and motivated workforce.

NIIT's StackRoute Business, received the Gold Award for "Best in Learning Data Analytics". The award was accepted by Itish Arora (Vice President & Strategic Sales Head) and Hrithik Manchanda (Technical Lead) at, StackRoute, NIIT Limited.

Speaking on this recognition, Dr Yogesh Kumar Bhatt, EVP and Business Head, StackRoute, NIIT Limited, said "This prestigious award acknowledges our dedication in developing innovative learning solutions that empower professionals with future-ready skills. StackRoute has made significant investments in Generative AI and is integrating the same into its programs and learning platforms, to enhance training efficiency and effectiveness, giving our learners a competitive edge. Learning Data Analytics empowers our mentors and service delivery teams to gain insights into the progress and performance of each learner in real-time, thereby enabling mid-course correction to achieve learning outcomes. In addition, it provides the customers/stakeholders with clear insights into the strengths and improvement areas of their learners."

In addition, NIIT's HR business was recognized with the Silver Award for "Best Learning Culture in an Organisation - Small & Medium Sized Enterprises". The award was received by Vandana Negi, Learning & Development Head at NIIT Ltd.

Dr Mita Brahma, National HR Head, NIIT Limited, said "At NIIT, we believe in creating a culture of development and growth, by creating opportunities that demand learning, thinking and innovation from each one of us. This award is a testament to our continuous efforts in this direction, as we equip NIITians with the skills and mindset needed to thrive in this dynamic digital age."

This award is also a recognition of the commitment and dedication of the learning & development team, which has worked tirelessly to ensure individual as well organisational growth. The team has consistently focused on enabling business strategy and delivering measurable outcomes.

The third edition of the ETHRWorld Future Skills Awards was aimed at recognizing the excellence and innovation in L&D, celebrating exceptional individuals whose imagination and creativity have broken new ground in L&D globally, and the brands and businesses that have transformed the possibilities of learning today.

*Please note: The third edition of the ETHRWorld Future Skills Awards is an event by Economic Times and is in no manner related to NIIT Ltd.

