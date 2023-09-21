Nikshan Electronics Delights Lucky Draw Winner with Hyundai SUV and Extends Festive Offers

SRV Media

Kannur (Kerala) [India], September 21: Nikshan Electronics expressed its heartfelt gratitude this Onam by hosting a thrilling lucky draw event. From a vast pool of participants, one fortunate winner was presented with the keys to a luxurious Hyundai SUV car. This momentous occasion was elevated by the presence of renowned social media influencers, Ramzan Muhammed and Dilsha Prasanann, who added their star power to the event.

But the generosity doesn't stop there. Nikshan is excited to announce that their Onam offers on all products are still in full swing. Committed to enhancing your living standards even beyond Onam, Nikshan proudly declares that its 'Oree Oru Onam Oruaeeram Offers' are here to stay.

Throughout this harvest season, Nikshan has been at the forefront of spreading joy with generous deals, offering discounts of up to 70% on electronics and home appliances. The good news is that Nikshan Electronics, dedicated to providing lasting happiness, has chosen to extend its Onam deals, ensuring that the celebrations continue well into the traditional holiday season.

Picture stepping into a kitchen that's not just a culinary haven but also a technological marvel. With discounts of up to 70% on Nikshan's range of smart kitchen appliances, you can effortlessly prepare your favorite traditional dishes while enjoying the convenience of modern technology.

However, the allure of Nikshan's Onam offerings extends beyond the kitchen. You can transform your home into a cozy haven with incredible deals on fans, air conditioners, electronics, lighting, and even mattresses, all with discounts of up to 40% from Nikshan Electronics. And the best part? These fantastic offers are not limited to Kannur and Vadakara residents; customers from all over India can take advantage of them through our website, www.nikshanonline.com.

"While Onam holds a special place in our hearts, our commitment to our customers extends far beyond the festivities. We are thrilled to continue offering incredible deals that elevate your homes and lives. Nikshan's journey is marked by constant innovation and customer satisfaction, and we are excited to announce that this is just the beginning," stated MMV Moidu, Founder and Managing Director of Nikshan Electronics.

If you missed out on the 'Oree Oru Onam Oruaeeram Offers,' don't fret. These offers are still available, waiting for you to seize them.

Stay tuned because, just like the enduring joy of festivities, Nikshan's offers are here to stay. We promise to return with even more enticing deals and big win moments, giving you the freedom to create a more sophisticated home.

For more information, visit https://nikshanonline.com/ or reach out to us at +91 7902818181.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor