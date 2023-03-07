“Nimaaya Great Run” marathon in collaboration with the Surat Traffic Police Department in Surat attracts around 3000 women

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 7: For the sixth year in a row, Nimaaya Hospital in Surat, in collaboration with the Surat Traffic Police Department, hosted 5 and 10 km marathons called “Nimaaya Great Run” on March 5 to celebrate International Women’s Day and spread the message of “good health” among women.

At the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) Science Centre on Ghod Dod Road on March 4, Nimaaya Hospital hosted the Great Active Expo and Runners Conclave in an effort to raise women’s health awareness before the Nimaaya Great Run.

Nimaaya Hospital’s Dr. Pooja Nadkarni said, “In today’s busy life, women typically do not care or pay attention to their health. Nimaaya Hospital, on the other hand, is consistently holding awareness events like this one in an effort to educate women about health issues. For the past six years, in conjunction with the Surat Traffic police, we have hosted a marathon event in honour of International Women’s Day called the “Nimaaya Great Run.” ”

There were over 3,000 women who ran in the Nimaaya Great Run. At 6 a.m. on March 5, Joint Commissioner of Police DH Parmar and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic Amita Vanani waved off the runners at the Indoor Stadium in Athwalines. The 5 and 10 kilometer marathons began at Indoor Stadium, continued to the Cable Stayed Bridge over the Tapi River, and then returned to Indoor Stadium as its finish line.

The Nimaaya Hospital presented trophies to the top finishers in the marathon.

“On March 4, we hosted the Great Active Expo, where we gave Surat companies selling yoga and fitness equipment a place to showcase their wares to a wide audience.” said Dr. Nadkarni.

