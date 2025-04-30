Nisschal Zaveri Brings Ghazal Back to Life with a Stirring Performance at Andaaz

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 30: The Aiwan-E-Ghalib Auditorium turned into a lyrical haven on Saturday evening as Nisschal Zaveri took the stage for Andaaz, an evening that paid homage to the soul of Urdu poetry through music that felt both personal and lasting.

The concert opened with Zaveri's original composition "Kabhi Kaha Na Kisi Se" in Raag Miyan Malhar. Through a mix of classics and new compositions, he brought a fresh voice to the works of poets like Ghalib and Faiz.

A standout moment was the qawwali "Kar Qubool", composed by Zaveri and performed for the first time. Its energy had the audience on their feet. The performance closed with a heartfelt version of Ghalib's "Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi."

Speaking after the concert, Zaveri said, "Ghazals hold a kind of stillness that lets you reflect. I wanted the music to feel real, without chasing applause. It was about creating a space where people could connect with the words in their own way, at their own pace. That's what I hope they felt."

The evening was anchored by Dastangoi artist Syed Sahil Agha. Among the guests was Shazia Ilmi, National Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Zaveri was supported by Shamshir Ali on tabla, Arshad Khan on esraj, Rohan Kadam on keyboard, Abshar Ahmed on guitar, Eshwar Dayal on percussion, and Shashank Saha for sound engineering.

Andaaz brought music and poetry together in a way that stayed with the audience long after the concert ended. For many, it was a return to a genre that continues to resonate across generations, carried forward with Zaveri's distinctive touch.

Instagram Link: www.instagram.com/nisschalzaveri/?hl=en

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor