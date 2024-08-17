Nisus Finance Services Co Limited Files DRHP With BSE SME

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17: Nisus Finance Services Co. Limited (Nifco, the Company), engaged in Fund and Asset Management and Transaction Advisory Services, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the BSE SME in preparation for its IPO. The IPO consists of Equity Shares with a face value of ₹10, of which 57,80,000 Equity Shares are a Fresh Issue, and 7,20,000 Equity Shares are offered as part of an Offer for Sale.

Nifco's objective is to enhance fund setup, obtain additional licenses, and improve facility and fund management infrastructure in key financial hubs like IFSC-Gift City, DIFC-Dubai, and FSC-Mauritius. It also plans to cover fundraising costs and placement fees for domestic and international markets, invest in its Associate Company Nisus Fincorp Private Limited to boost its capital base, and address general corporate purposes.

For the period ended 31st January 2024, the company reported revenue of Rs 3,077.21 Lakhs and EBITDA of Rs2,459.95 Lakhs & PAT Rs 1,687.96 Lakhs.

