Nita Ambani resigns from Reliance Board, Isha, Akash, Anant appointed as directors

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani has stepped down from Reliance Industries Limited board of directors, making way for their children Isha, Akash, and Anant.

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani are set to be appointed non-executive directors of the oil-to-retail conglomerate.The board of directors has recommended their appointment and is pending approval by its shareholders.The Board of Directors also accepted the resignation of Nita Ambani from the Board respecting her decision to devote her energies and time to guide and enable Reliance Foundation to make even greater impact for India," said a press release.