NITI Aayog invites applications for ATL Tinkerpreneur 2024

New Delhi [India], June 11 : The applications for ATL Tinkerpreneur 2024, an initiative of The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) under the NITI Aayog have commenced. It is a summer boot camp under AIM's Atal Tinkering Labs program.

Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) is the Government of India's flagship initiative to create and promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across the length and breadth of our country.

This boot camp is now open to all schools across India including non-ATL schools, NITI Aayog said in a release.

The aim of the initiative is to prepare the participating students to develop their own online ventures.

Over a span of 40 days, from June to July, participants will embark on a virtual journey aimed at equipping them with essential digital skills and frameworks, the statement read.

The previous editions of the initiative saw over 5000 team innovations and the top 100 teams from the last edition received coveted internship and funding opportunities from the prestigious Indian School of Business (ISB).

Under the ATL Tinkerpreneur 2024 initiative, the registered teams will be provided dedicated mentorship throughout the boot camp period by AIM's dedicated mentors across the country under the 'Mentor India Initiative'.

This year's initiatives have several additions such as the Tinkerpreneur Comic Book series, designed to inspire and motivate, as well as flashcards for easy concept revision.

Mission Director AIM Dr. Chintan Vaishnav expressed his enthusiasm for the program, stating, "For students, ATL Tinkerpreneur is a great platform to traverse the journey from thought to implementation."

The Atal Innovation Mission has also launched 'AIM - ICDK Water Challenge 4.0' and the fifth edition of 'Innovations for You' handbook, which are aimed at fostering innovation and sustainability in the country.

