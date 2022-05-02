Nitin Desai's ND's Art World creates a record at the Maha Utsav with Rubik's Cube Mosaic of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Maharashtra Day

The world record for maximum contributions to a Rubik's cube mosaic was set by Ace Art Director Nitin Desai's ND's Art World along with co-organisers Versatile Educaare System on account of 1st May, Maharashtra Day at the finale day of Maha Utsav celebrations held in ND Studios, Karjat.

A total of 5023 students & artists created a mosaic depicting the image of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj measuring 13x12 ft. at ND Studios Raigad in Maharashtra.

The World Record was attempted by 5023 students from various parts of Mumbai, Thane, Pune & Navi Mumbai who created a magnificent portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Rubik's Cube in 3 hours in the presence of Jury members from India Book of Records.

"By finding a place in the India Book of Records, ND's Art World along with the co-organizers Versatile Educaare System have set a benchmark with the prestigious India Book of Record and stands proud with their successful mosaic attempt," announced Chitra Jain, Adjudicator, India Book of Records.

Union Minister Kapil Patil graced the event. He shared, "This festival reminds me of the Kumbh Mela. Nitin Chandrakant Desai has organized this four-day festival where many artists have got a platform to show their talent. I request the organizers to work on sustainable development goals for the artists community and take the Maha Utsav to various parts of the country."

"These four days have been extremely enriching amidst beautiful artists and talent. I am super stoked to create more such avenues and opportunities under ND Studios for art & artists all through the year. The Maha Utsav as we had coined turned into a Maha Kumbh of artists, art lovers, supporters and masses pouring in. We are also happy for the World Record set today on account of Maharashtra Day, the celebrations have turned out bigger & grander," shared Nitin Desai, Founder & Creator ND Studios. The event was supported by A S Agri & Aqua LLP, India's leading company specializing in innovative and High-Tech Agriculture who created awareness on the revolutionary production of Turmeric through Vertical Farming method.

The Maha Kala showcased paintings, sketches & sculptures by Old Indian masters like Baburao Painter, Prabhakar Kolte, Vasudev Kamat, Dinanath Dalal and more. Warli, Pattachitra, Tarkashi, Gond Painting, Miniatature, Tribal Jewellery works are also on display by Paramparik Karigar. The Maha Kala initiative was put together by renowned artists like Gautam Patole, Deepak Patil, Rupali Patole, Geeta Castelino and Minoo Sheil Sadwelkar.

The 4 day event was graced by several dignitaries like Aditi Tatkare (State Minister - Maharashtra), Amol Kolhe (MP), Balasaheb Thorat (Minister of Revenue - Maharashtra), Ramdas Athawale (Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment of India), Sunil Tatkare (MP), Vidyatai Chavan (MLC), Kapil Patil (MLC), Pravin Darekar (MLC).

The event also paid a tribute to the Father of Indian Cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke and legendary artists Lata Mangeshkar.

The event also witnessed Maharashtra's cultural richness with shows like Maharashtrachi Gaurav Gatha, Lavani Utsav, Bollywood Treasures, short film festival, one-act plays, History of Veer Tanaji with Shahir Vinata Joshi and more.

The event saw 10000+ artists & participants coming together to honour the greatness of Maharashtra, its history, culture, sports, arts, films, business and commerce and much more with a total of 50,000 - 1 lac visitors walking in over the four-day event.

Website -.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor