Nitya Ensafe is leading the way in wastewater recycling and environmental services

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 6: A commitment to the environment is the prerequisite to having a positive impact, and this is exactly what Surat-based Nitya Ensafe, a leading provider of wastewater recycling and other environmental services, excels in.

Nitya Ensafe was conceived with the idea of promoting sustainable growth while prioritising environmental impact. In just a decade since it came into existence, the company has made significant strides in its mission by promoting eco-friendly practices and sustainable development. It has executed 50+ wastewater treatment and recycling projects and boasts 450+ satisfied clients. The clients have a payback period of 1-4 years.

The company has achieved 3X growth in the last three consecutive years to become the fastest-growing environmental firm in the region. It has a 14% share in Surat's textile sector. It recycles 0.2% of the domestic wastewater generated in south Gujarat and aims to increase it to 2% by 2026 and to 20% by 2023. By 2047, when India celebrates 100 years of its independence, Nitya Ensafe aims to have a share of 1% of the global wastewater recycling market.

Nitya Ensafe's range of services is comprehensive, encompassing various aspects of environmental consultancy. These include Techno-Legal Advisory, Environmental Turnkey Projects, Environmental Audit and Monitoring, Operations and Management, and Energy Audits.

The company has a state-of-the-art Environmental Laboratory equipped with advanced technologies and equipment, which enables it to conduct thorough analyses and provide accurate, reliable data essential for effective environmental management.

“The objective of establishing Nitya Ensafe was to provide solutions that not only meet the needs of clients but also create a lasting positive impact on the environment. We believe in innovative solutions that balance industrial growth with ecological preservation, and are proud to be among the few specialised firms that offer the entire bouquet of environment-friendly solutions and services to clients across a spectrum of industries,” said Ishan Shah, Director of Nitya Ensafe, whose vision and expertise have been instrumental in driving the company's mission forward.

Mr. Shah's vision has been brought to fruition by a team of passionate associates and technocrats specialising in environmental engineering. The team at Nitya Ensafe is known for its high level of motivation, commitment, and technical proficiency. It is supported by both in-house and external specialists with a wealth of knowledge and experience. This expertise is further enhanced through continuous learning and development programmes, as well as participation in industry conferences.

“These initiatives ensure that we stay abreast of the latest global technologies and best practices, enabling us to offer cutting-edge, client-centric solutions,” Mr Shah, a dedicated water expert, said.

One of the standout aspects of Nitya Ensafe's operations is its focus on wastewater recycling. This process is crucial in addressing the pressing issue of water scarcity, particularly in urban areas. By recycling wastewater, Nitya Ensafe not only helps conserve water but also reduces pollution and the strain on natural water resources.

Mr. Shah's dedication to environmental improvement, combined with his technical expertise and innovative approach, positions Nitya Ensafe as a crucial player in the quest for a greener and more sustainable future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor