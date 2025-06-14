Niva Bupa Health Insurance Celebrates Father's Day with #World'sMostResponsibleDad Campaign

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 14: Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited has launched a campaign - #World'sMostResponsibleDad on the occasion of upcoming Father's Day to celebrate the unwavering commitment and responsibility of fathers to secure their family's health and future.

Fathers are usually the fulcrum around which the entire family revolves. They are natural providers who often go out of the way to keep their family happy and safe. However, as per a consumer immersion conducted by Niva Bupa, only about 20% of fathers currently hold a health insurance policy. This data is a stark reminder that while fathers are doing everything for the wellbeing of their family, they are not taking charge of their own health which is so crucial in ensuring that their family's future is secure.

#World'sMostResponsibleDad campaign is rooted in a powerful consumer insight: New fathers often feel an overwhelming sense of responsibility. They often tend to priorities their loved ones' needs over their own. From juggling meetings to make time to spend with their newborn, to changing baby diapers and packing lunchboxes, fathers go the extra mile to keep their family happy. As young fathers navigate their schedules while performing their "father duties", it can lead to stress that can impact their health. What fathers don't realize that if their health suffers, it can affect not just them but the whole family they work so hard to protect.

The campaign acknowledges that while fathers may make small everyday mistakes, what truly matters is getting the big things right, like securing their own health with health insurance and thus ensuring that family's future is protected. Taking this responsible step ensures peace of mind and financial security, safeguarding the entire family against unexpected health challenges. Fathers embracing health insurance set a strong example of care and preparedness, reinforcing their role as protectors and providers in the family.

As part of this campaign, Niva Bupa has partnered with Blinkit to distribute specially designed greeting cards across Delhi, Gurgaon, and Mumbai to buyers of diapers, baby food and other kids related items on Father's Day weekend (June 14th & 15th). The greeting card has heartwarming message along with playful checklist to help dads reflect if they qualify as the #World'sMostResponsibleDad.

For this campaign, Niva Bupa is also collaborating with renowned author and influencer Durjoy Dutta to amplify the message to new fathers and families on Instagram and other digital platforms. This collaboration will ensure that the campaign reaches young fathers who are stepping into the journey of responsibility and are keen to secure their family's health and future.

Speaking about the initiative, Nimish Agrawal, Director - Digital Business Unit & Chief Marketing Officer at Niva Bupa Health Insurance, said, "At Niva Bupa, we understand that a father's true responsibility goes beyond the daily hustleit's about ensuring the long-term health and well-being of the family. This campaign is our way of nudging fathers to prioritize their own health for the sake of their family's future. Health insurance is a fundamental step towards safeguarding the future and ensuring peace of mind for the entire family."

The campaign underscores the importance of health insurance in a father's toolkit of responsibility. By securing health insurance, fathers not only protect themselves and their loved ones but also provide a shield for their family's future. Niva Bupa Health Insurance empowers families to face life's uncertainties with confidence.

Here is the Campaign link for your reference:

https://youtube.com/shorts/2U6aHtAZjOc?feature=share

