NMACC presents TOILETPAPER’S immersive exhibition in India; check dates here

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre presents 'RUN AS SLOW AS YOU CAN' by TOILETPAPER, an immersive and unique visual art exhibition that makes its India debut. After the successful opening of the Cultural Centre’s inaugural visual art exhibit, Sangam/Confluence, this will be the second show presented within their art space.

The exhibition showcases the work of the renowned Italian creative studio and image-based magazine TOILETPAPER, founded by Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari in 2010. This show is curated by Mafalda Millies and Roya Sachs of TRIADIC and marks TOILETPAPER’s largest show to date and Cattelan and Ferrari’s debut in India.

The exhibition will open at the Art House – the Cultural Centre’s dedicated visual art space – on Saturday, July 22, and remain on view through October 22.

TOILETPAPER is an image-only magazine and creative studio founded and run by Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari in 2010.

TOILETPAPER: RUN AS SLOW AS YOU CAN presents a captivating, immersive display of Cattelan and Ferrari's ever-evolving, oversaturated, hyperreal universe, seamlessly blending commercial photography with a surrealist approach. Inspired by popular culture, the world of advertising, religious iconography and art history, TOILETPAPER investigates the current phenomenon of hyper-consumption of images, all with a delicious dose of irony.

Divided into four chapters, the exhibition challenges our existence and engagement in an increasingly virtual world, where we are constantly bombarded with visual stimuli. The duo uses photography, design and architecture as tools to bring into question the homes we inhabit, the objects we own, and the people that surround us.

As the title suggests, the exhibition is both disorienting and seemingly nonsensical, an intentional nod to the themes that sit at the epicentre of TOILETPAPER’s practice. In an overdosed contemporary society: how slowly can you run?

“As an institution dedicated to showcasing the best of India to the world and presenting the best of the world to India, we are thrilled to bring this fun and quirky show to our country for the very first time. The imagery-laden, surrealist and sensory universe of RUN AS SLOW AS YOU CAN is both young and playful and pushes the boundaries of art as we know it. While fresh and innovative in its conceptual, often ironic approach, at the heart of this exhibit is the celebration of a curious, exploratory energy that is quintessentially Indian. I am certain that TOILETPAPER’S largest show to date will strike a chord with the younger Indian audience and give them an all-new perspective of art that fuels imagination and creative energy," said Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

As part of the Centre’s aim to make art accessible to all – especially aspiring artists – and consistent with the previous exhibition, entry to RUN AS SLOW AS YOU CAN will be free for art students, children below the age of 7, and senior citizens

Complementing the exhibition, the Art House will offer an array of visitor programming designed to inspire creativity and inculcate interest in arts, including family and children's workshops, weekly salons featuring curated walkthroughs, artist talks, screenings, and more

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary space in the sphere of arts, within the Jio World Centre, located in the heart of Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.

The Cultural Centre is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000-seater Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seater Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 125-seater Cube. The Cultural Centre also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards with the aim of housing an array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor