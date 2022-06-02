NMDC iron ore production rises 14.3 per cent to 3.2 MT in May

The government-run National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) on Thursday said its iron ore production rose by 14.3 per cent year-on-year to 3.2 million tonnes (MT) in May 2022 as compared to 2.8 MT recorded in the same month last year.

In the first two months of the current financial year, NMDC's cumulative production rose by 7.4 per cent to 6.35 MT as compared to 5.91 MT recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

NMDC sold 2.65 MT of iron ore in May 2022. In the first two months of the current financial year, the country's largest iron ore producer's sales stood at 5.77 MT.

"Our consistent growth in production has not only made NMDC the fastest-growing iron ore mining company in India but also the most consistent supplier to the domestic steel sector. We have strengthened our core by welcoming a fleet of new-age technology and digital interventions to our business," Sumit Deb, Chairman and Managing Director of NMDC said in a statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

