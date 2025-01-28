NMPL Season 3: Thrilling Tournament Ahead as 8 Auction Teams Gear Up for Action!

India PR Distribution

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: The auction for the third season of the Navi Mumbai Premier League (NMPL), presented by Rose Merc Limited, was conducted with great enthusiasm and energy at Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) ground at BKC. With eight teamsKoperkhairne Titans, Mira Bhayandar Lions, Sanpada Scorpions, Thane Tigers, Belapur Blasters, Ambernath Avengers, Vashi Warriors, and Kalyan Tusker, engaged in fierce bidding wars, the event saw an impressive selection of cricketing talent.

Among the most notable picks of the auction were:

1. Sagar Shivshankar Mishra- 80 lac points, Team: Vashi Warriors

2. Ronanki Anilkumar- 70 lac points, Team: Belapur Blasters

3. Sachin Yadav- 50 lac points, Team: Vashi Warriors

4. Sahil Gode- 44 lac points, Team: Thane Tigers

5. Vishwajit Jagdale- 40 lac points, Team: Thane Tigers

6. Ajay Bainkteshwar Mishra - 36 lac points, Team: Sanpada Scorpions

7. Srujan Athavale- 40 lac points, Team: Mira Bhayandar Lions

8. Shaun Rodrigues - 32 lac points, Team: Koperkhairne Titans

9. Prathamesh Dhake- 36 lac points, Team: Kalyan Tuskers

10. Om Keshkamat- 32 lac points, Team: Ambernath Avengers

Adding glamour to the occasion were esteemed dignitaries who graced the event, including:

* Sanjay Naik- Vice President MCA

* Arman Mallick- Treasurer MCA

* Shafique Patel - Secretary of Apollo Cricket Club

* Mahesh Monty - Garware Club

* Singhania- Garware Club

* Prasad Desai - Ex First Class player

* Ganesh Iyer- NMPL Commissioner

* MCA Apex Council Committee members

* Mahesh Pipaliya- Maxx Mobile group

The auction, meticulously conducted and managed by Auctioneer Mr. Chaityna Sant, showcased several highlights that made it a standout event. Notably, it marked a significant milestone with a 9.9K+ viewership, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.

Fans can anticipate an action-packed season with these stellar players, as they join their respective teams for the upcoming competition. The league will be telecast live on DD Sports and Euro Sports and streamed live on Fancode. Commencing on 22nd February 2025 at the Mazgaon Cricket Club Ground, Navi Mumbai, where cricket enthusiasts will witness eight teams battling for the coveted NMPL cup. The action will unfold over two weeks of intense competition, promising thrilling moments and unforgettable performances.

