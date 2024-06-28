NODWIN Gaming to acquire esports firm Freaks 4U Gaming for Rs 271 crore

New Delhi, June 28 E-sports and gaming company NODWIN Gaming on Friday said that it will be acquiring Berlin-based global full-service gaming and esports agency Freaks 4U Gaming for Rs 271 crore.

The company's Singapore-based subsidiary NODWIN Gaming International Pte has signed definitive agreements to increase its existing 13.51 per cent stake in Freaks 4U Gaming to 100 per cent in tranches through a share swap.

"This acquisition is a pivotal step in our global growth strategy.

NODWIN Pte will initially increase its existing stake in Freaks 4U Gaming to 57 per cent and the remaining 43 per cent held by the founders Michael Haenisch, Matthias Remmert and Jens Enders will be swapped at a later time at its option.

Existing investors of Freaks 4U Gaming will become shareholders of NODWIN Pte, according to the company.

"With our shared vision and ambition, we look forward to driving our global expansion while spearheading innovation and growth for gaming and esports," said Haenisch.

Freaks 4U Gaming offers a multitude of agency services and best-in-case solutions to brands and publishers and generated Rs 223 crores in 2023.

Last year, NODWIN Gaming’s Singapore acquired a 100 per cent stake in game marketing agency PublishME for $2 million from its existing shareholders Nazara Technologies and Ozgur Ozalp.

--IANS

shs/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor