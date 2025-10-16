Nomoex Expands Ecosystem With USD 20 Million Innovation Fund -- Launches Nomoex Labs

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 16: Nomoex, one of the fastest-growing names in the global Web3 landscape, has announced the launch of Nomoex Labs, an accelerator and venture capital arm focused on empowering blockchain and AI startups across the world.

The company has unveiled plans for a $20 million innovation fund, which will be raised and invested over the next 2-3 years to accelerate the adoption of decentralized technologies and digital ownership. The initiative marks a major milestone in Nomoex's transition from a crypto exchange into a full-fledged Web3 ecosystem.

Nomoex is supported by MBT Ventures, Adyton Ventures, and IBC Group, led by global investor Mario Nawfal, underscoring the growing international confidence in Nomoex's long-term mission to build a borderless, scalable, and inclusive decentralized economy.

With the launch of Nomoex Labs, the ecosystem aims to support high-potential founders building in blockchain, decentralized cloud, and AI infrastructure. The program offers a combination of funding, mentorship, and access to the Nomoex network, which spans over 2 million members across its partner communities worldwide.

Startups accepted into the accelerator will gain access to up to $100,000 in seed funding, liquidity and exchange support, and hands-on guidance from industry experts. They'll also be able to deploy directly on Nomoex's Layer-2 blockchain a fast, secure, and cost-efficient network built to power decentralized applications at scale.

Founded by Abhishek Mahto, Nomoex started as a centralized exchange and has evolved into a multi-dimensional ecosystem designed to make Web3 adoption simple and accessible. Under Mahto's leadership, Nomoex has built a growing footprint across India, Poland, and Singapore, backed by a strong network of partners and investors.

The Nomoex Ecosystem now includes:

* Nomoex Exchange: A user-friendly platform offering trading, staking, and liquidity programs.

* Nomoex Token ($NOMOX): The native utility token powering ecosystem rewards and governance.

* Nomoex Layer-2 Blockchain: A high-performance chain supporting real-world decentralized applications.

* Nomoex Labs: The new accelerator and venture arm driving innovation across Web3 and AI startups.

Commenting on the launch, Abhishek Mahto, Founder and CEO of Nomoex, said:

"We're building more than a fund we're building a movement for the next generation of Web3 creators. Over the next 2-3 years, our $20 million innovation fund will back founders who are solving real problems using blockchain and AI. Nomoex Labs, together with our Layer-2 blockchain, will serve as their launchpad into the global decentralized economy."

Mahto, recognized among India's top emerging entrepreneurs, has long championed the idea of "crypto made simple", emphasizing accessibility, transparency, and sustainable growth.

Through Nomoex Labs, the company plans to back projects in AI-powered finance, decentralized cloud systems, tokenized assets, and digital identity, helping startups move from concept to market-ready products. By combining funding with real infrastructure and community access, Nomoex aims to remove the barriers that early-stage founders often face.

"Our goal is to create an ecosystem where founders don't just raise capital they find partners, users, and long-term growth," added Mahto. "With MBT Ventures, Adyton Ventures, and IBC Group backing us, we're positioned to shape the next wave of global blockchain innovation."

Nomoex is a global Web3 ecosystem building the foundation for the future of finance through its Layer-2 blockchain, exchange, and venture accelerator. Backed by MBT Ventures, Adyton Ventures, and IBC Group (led by Mario Nawfal), Nomoex empowers founders, developers, and investors to collaborate in building a transparent, high-performance decentralized future.

Website: www.nomoexlabs.com

