NoPaperForms rebrands to Meritto, signifying expanding platform and markets

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 28: Marking six years of transforming the enrollment technology landscape, NoPaperForms announced its evolution to a new brand name: Meritto. This announcement was part of a celebration attended by industry leaders, including Sanjeev Bikhchandani (Founder and Executive VC at InfoEdge) and Dinesh Agarwal (Founder and CEO at IndiaMART) at Meritto's Head Office in Gurugram on June 26th.

Born with the vision to revolutionize the arcane admissions processes, NoPaperForms evolved into an Operating System for Student Recruitment and Enrollment. As Meritto, the brand reaffirms its commitment to trust, transformation, and accomplishment, echoing the aspiration to ascend further in its mission of redefining the educational landscape.

NoPaperForms, now known as Meritto, has significantly impacted the education sector since its inception in 2017. Over the years, its product portfolio expanded across the education industry from Higher-Education Universities and Institutions to EdTech Companies, K12 Schools, Study Abroad Organizations, and Coaching & Training Businesses. It powers 1 billion student engagements, manages 100 million student inquiries, and processes 5 million applications on average annually for over 1000 education organizations across the globe.

Naveen Goyal (Founder and CEO at Meritto) said, "In choosing to rebrand, we're embracing the reality that we've evolved beyond a compelling product into a driving vision. We've heard our customers, who've interacted with us and experienced our commitment first-hand. They've told us time and again that our previous name did not fully reflect the depth and breadth of our work. This rebranding is our response an effort to do justice to the purpose-built, unified and transformative solutions we offer, the trust we've earned and our aspiration to replicate this globally."

Sanjeev Bikhchandani expressed his optimistic outlook on the company's future, stating, "The day is not far away, as long as you're growing profitable and attain a certain minimum size, you can go public, and I'm looking forward to it." Dinesh Agarwal applauded the product portfolio of Meritto and wished for it to become an admissions partner to the world.

Website: https://www.meritto.com/

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor