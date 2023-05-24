Nordek and Sopay Announce Strategic Partnership: Pioneering Web3 Payments in Everyday Commerce, USD 300k funds allocated

Teamology Newsdesk

New Delhi [India], May 24: As part of the forward-thinking ecosystem that is Lightspeed, Nordek is committed to advancing the mainstream adoption of web3 payments. This dedication has led to a recent collaboration with Sopay, a startup aiming to simplify crypto payments. Both companies share a vision of making crypto transactions more accessible for businesses and individuals. Powered by Nordek's fast and low-cost EVM-compatible Network blockchain, this partnership aims to demystify the concept of cryptocurrencies and foster a new generation of tech-savvy, crypto-literate individuals.

Focus on the Future: Payments and Gaming

As a leading innovator in the Lightspeed Ecosystem, Nordek is playing a vital role in shaping the future of web3 payments. By developing an EVM-compatible Network blockchain that is both fast and cost-effective, Nordek is pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the web3 space. Its unique focus on catering to the gaming industry through the NORDEK Smart Chain showcases the potential of blockchain technology to provide efficient and secure transactions.

Nordek's commitment to developing metaverse components, supporting NFT issuance, and designing effective tokenomics further exemplifies its innovative approach to revolutionizing web3 payments. With its advanced technology and strategic collaborations, Nordek is not only redefining the current landscape of web3 payments but also paving the way for a more integrated and accessible future in the world of digital transactions.

A Landmark Partnership: Sopay and Nordek

This collaboration with Sopay sets the stage for a revolutionary fusion of two cutting-edge platforms. Sopay, with its intent to streamline crypto transactions for businesses and individuals, finds a like-minded partner in Nordek. The synergistic combination of Sopay's easy-to-use payment system and Nordek's robust blockchain technology aims to redefine the realm of crypto payments.

By partnering with Sopay, Nordek is expanding its ecosystem, which previously centered around web3 payments and gaming solutions, into a broader sphere of everyday transactions. The partnership not only enhances the reach of both platforms but also aligns perfectly with Nordek's vision of being the most business and consumer-friendly blockchain ecosystem.

Mutual Benefits: A Win-Win Situation

The collaboration between Sopay and Nordek is built on mutual benefits and shared growth. For Nordek, partnering with Sopay offers an opportunity to integrate its robust blockchain technology into a widely accessible payment platform, thereby boosting user adoption. Additionally, it allows Nordek to extend its reach to new sectors like education and everyday retail transactions.

On the other hand, Sopay benefits from the technical prowess of Nordek's fast and low-cost EVM-compatible blockchain. This enhances Sopay's capacity to facilitate seamless transactions and improve its overall service delivery.

Partnership Strategy: Sopay x Nordek

To boost and support this initiative, Nordek has dedicated $300k in funds. This financial support is aimed at facilitating the adoption of cryptocurrencies among students and empowering them with the knowledge and resources necessary to navigate the digital payment landscape. With a target of connecting with over 100 colleges by the end of 2023, Nordek and Sopay are committed to making a lasting impact on the crypto ecosystem by empowering the younger generation and fostering widespread adoption.

This partnership's strategic plan includes a robust referral program aimed at fostering user engagement and extending the reach of both platforms. The allocation of funds is as follows:

* Students: 10 per cent (USD 30k)

* Cashbacks: 5 per cent (USD 15k)

* Referral Giveaway: 85 per cent (USD 255k)

* The referral program is designed to incentivize users to promote the platform. With a massive giveaway of USD 255k.

Benefitting from Sopay Points

By integrating with Sopay, users can reap additional rewards through the innovative Sopay Points system. These points provide users with a variety of benefits including:

* Early access to airdrops of newly listed coins

* The ability to redeem Sopay Points for coupons or tokens

* A low swapping fee

* The ability to link with Metamask and Trust Wallet

* The potential to receive airdropped Sopay crypto tokens based on Sopay points

Simplifying the Conversion: Cash to Crypto

Recognizing that many institutions, including colleges, desire a simple way to convert crypto to cash, this collaboration also focuses on providing an easy method for conversion.

Workshops: Spreading Awareness and Talent Acquisition

To further increase crypto-literacy among students, Nordek and Sopay will host talks and workshops in colleges. This initiative will not only spread awareness about cryptocurrencies but also serve as a platform to discover and onboard talented individuals interested in the crypto space.

The User Impact: Nordek-Sopay Synergy Benefits

This strategic partnership between Nordek and Sopay presents enormous potential benefits for the users of both platforms. The synergy of Nordek's robust blockchain technology and Sopay's user-friendly crypto payment system provides an unparalleled transactional experience, making crypto payments more accessible and efficient than ever before. For the tech-savvy younger generation, this partnership opens up a world of financial flexibility, allowing them to leverage the benefits of cryptocurrencies in their everyday transactions.

The proposed workshops and talks will serve as an educational platform, equipping students and other interested individuals with the knowledge and tools to navigate the world of digital currencies. Furthermore, the referral program and Sopay Points system incentivize user engagement, offering tangible rewards and adding an element of excitement to the crypto journey. Ultimately, the collaboration aims to foster widespread adoption and acceptance of cryptocurrencies, enriching individuals' financial lives and contributing to the growth of a thriving digital economy.

A Future-Focused Collaboration

The collaboration marks a pivotal step in the evolution of web3 payments. Nordek and Sopay, by joining hands, are not just simplifying crypto transactions, but they are also charting the course for the future. Through their shared commitment to educate, innovate, and incentivize, they are propelling the mass adoption of digital currencies and shaping a world where crypto forms an integral part of everyday transactions.

Their combined efforts signal a future where businesses, individuals, and even college students transact with ease in the currency of the digital age - cryptocurrencies. With this partnership, Nordek and Sopay are sending a clear message - the future of digital payments is here, and it's more accessible, inclusive, and exciting than ever.

